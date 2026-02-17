Colorado Fans Will Love the Buffaloes' Newest Bowl Prediction

After a three-win season, the Colorado Buffaloes are predicted to play in the Hawai’i Bowl in 2026 in On3’s Way-Too-Early College Football Bowl Projections.

The projection has the Buffaloes facing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who played in the Hawai'i Bowl last year and defeated the Cal Golden Bears. The Buffaloes being predicted to play in the bowl game implies the program will take a step forward from their 2025 performance, a good sign for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the team.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Expected to Improve in 2026

The Colorado Buffaloes went 3-9 in 2025, only winning one game against the Big 12. After the season, the team faced a mass exodus with 36 outgoing transfers, which is tough to overcome as the program has had to rebuild the roster.

The team lost a couple of key players, including offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who transferred to LSU, and safety Tawfiq Byard, who joined Texas A&M. Even with the departures, the Buffaloes are predicted to reach at least six wins, which is possible with the program’s offseason efforts.

Quickly after the season ended, the Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who could become one of the biggest hires of the offseason. Colorado’s offense struggled to find consistency, but it can improve by implementing Marion’s “Go-Go” offense. With Marion as the coordinator, the Buffaloes can create explosive plays and reach the endzone at a higher level.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Although Seaton's departure is tough for the program, Colorado’s staff put in the work to rebuild the offensive line. The team acquired offensive linemen Bo Hughley, Demetrius Hunter, and Jose Soto through the portal, all of whom can compete to start. Two key offensive linemen are returning in Yahya Attia and Larry Johnson III, and if the position can find consistency, Marion’s offense can excel.

Quarterback Julian Lewis is arguably the most notable returning player in 2026. He is entering his second year and is the Buffaloes' projected starter. He joined the program with high anticipation as a four-star recruit, and after four game appearances in 2025, Lewis can step in and lead the offense.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Both the wide receiver and running back rooms could be improved thanks to portal additions and returning athletes. Wide receivers Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams will be returning in the fall to compete for playing time, and they are joined by wide receiver transfers, Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., both of whom will compete to start.

Moore is joining the team with Power Four playing experience with Texas, and Scudero led the nation in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,291. The wide receiver room could be the most improved position, and if they play to their potential, Colorado's offense will be efficient, leading to more wins.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At running back, the team retained its 2025 leading rusher, Micah Welch, also acquiring Richard Young through the portal. Young was a four-star prospect and the No. 7 running back in the nation coming out of high school, per 247Sports. After lacking playing time at Alabama, he is joining the Buffaloes with high potential to get the run game going.

Between recruiting and the transfer portal, the defense could improve next season as well. The defensive line struggled in 2025, not pressuring the quarterback often and allowing big runs. The program hit the portal, adding key pieces to the front seven, including defensive lineman Santana Hopper and linebacker Gideon Lampron.

The team added safety Boo Carter through the portal, a four-star transfer prospect from Tennessee, per 247Sports. He is one of several secondary players the team acquired through the portal, helping elevate the defense and ensuring there is depth at the position.

Challenging Schedule to Open the Season

One of the biggest obstacles for Colorado to overcome to reach a bowl game is the first couple of weeks of their schedule.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Three of the first four games of the season will be on the road against Power Four teams, including the season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Their only non-conference home game on Colorado's schedule is against Weber State, which is followed by back-to-back road games against Northwestern and Baylor.

When the Buffaloes return to Boulder after two straight road games, they will face the reigning Big 12 champions, Texas Tech. With several new pieces on the roster, the Buffaloes will have to get on the same page quickly to gain momentum during a challenging start to the year.

The Buffaloes last reached a bowl game in 2024, when former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the team to nine wins, resulting in a trip to the Alamo Bowl. The pressure could be on for the Buffaloess to reach at least six wins after a disappointing 2025 season.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES