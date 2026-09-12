Colorado Buffaloes vs. Weber State Wildcats: Live Score Updates

The Colorado Buffaloes are a week removed from a miraculous win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia. They return home to take on the Weber State Wildcats of the Big Sky Conference in the FCS for their 2026 home opener.

According to ESPN Analytics, Colorado has a 97.9 percent chance of winning. However, new head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Kjar and his underrated offense look to play the ultimate spoiler in the face of a Folsom Field crowd.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pregame

The Colorado Buffaloes’ preparation

The Buffaloes have had a long week on their hands to prepare for the Wildcats after a Thursday win in Week 1. They’ve used that extra time wisely to improve, despite the pedigree of their opponent.

"We were able to work out some things. You know, you want to fix what was broken. You want to fix the things that you weren't necessarily successful at doing,” said Colorado coach Deion Sanders in his Tuesday press conference. “You want to call attention to some of the things that you need to really develop with some of the players as well, and it just gives you an extra couple of days to do so. And we took full advantage of it. Trust me, we really took full advantage of those days.”

The Buffaloes are treating the Wildcats as any other opponent, which may be more necessary than fans think.

The Weber State Wildcats’ underrated offense

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats player prays before the start of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s primarily the case due to the underrated offense that the Wildcats possess. They’re led by freshman quarterback Nate Dahle, who took over for former five-star (per On3) recruit Devin Brown in Week 1. Dahle is off to an impressive start to his career, as he’s thrown for 336 yards and two touchdowns to one interception while completing 27 of his 52 passing attempts.

He hasn’t been able to do it without his star wide receiver, Noah Kjar. The head coach’s son has taken the FCS world by storm through the first two weeks. Kjar has the second-most receiving yards at the FCS level (264), only trailing Morehead State Eagles receiver Anthony Ice by 55 yards. He is also tied for the FCS lead in receiving touchdowns (4) with Robert Morris Colonials receiver Galen Combs.

And although the Wildcats haven’t utilized the run game heavily this season, running back Spencer Ferguson has been efficient when his number has been called. He’s racked up 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, averaging an eye-catching 5.9 yards per carry.

A unique opportunity for the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But as long as Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve can lead his defense to a similar performance to Week 1 and shut down the Wildcats' offense, CU will have a unique opportunity on its hands.

Every other opponent is at the Power Four level, so the Buffs will likely have a chance to experiment with their depth in this game, offering snaps to players who saw little to none against Georgia Tech.

The Buffaloes brought in 42 transfers and 62 total newcomers for the 2026 season, but had to stick with their core players in a tight battle last week. If Colorado can get out to a comfortable lead, it can see what it has in some of its newcomers in a game setting.

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