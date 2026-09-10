Chauncey Gooden Makes Colorado History With Latest Weekly Honor

One of the most pivotal players in the Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 1 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets was offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden. The second-year guard became the second two-way player of the Coach Prime era at Colorado as he saw time on the defensive line.

For the work he put in on the offensive side of the ball, Gooden earned the Outland Trophy’s National Player of the Week award. His dominant week has set him up to make more history this season at Colorado.

Chauncey Gooden’s historic award win

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gooden is the first player in Colorado history to bring home Outland National Player of the Week Honors, highlighting the dominant performance he had on the interior. He didn’t allow a sack, with the lone time Julian Lewis hit the deck coming when he stepped outside of the pocket on Colorado’s final drive.

Gooden primarily made his money in run blocking, though, as he helped the Buffaloes reach a tally of 183 rushing yards with a touchdown on the ground. Gooden was pivotal in that, as Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion didn’t have to send his running backs off-tackle much during the contest.

What it takes to be a two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t easy for Gooden to win the right to play both sides of the ball. In his Tuesday press conference, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders broke down what he asks of players looking to win that type of role.

"Well, first of all, you'd be a fool to just tell me, 'I want to play both ways.' I should know that coming in. Like when I recruited you, I should know that's part of it. You can't just approach me and say, 'I want to play both ways.' Then I'm going to say, 'I want to see you play one way really good. Let's do that first,' and that's mainly the criteria,” Sanders said.

Although Gooden only appeared in the final four games of his freshman season in 2025, he came back on a mission in the spring. He was put on a new conditioning program that prepared him for his increased role during the season, and he thrived in Week 1.

Chauncey Gooden’s elite company

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gooden joins Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter as the second two-way player in the Coach Prime era, but Sanders made it clear that Hunter had to earn his stripes all the same.

“Even when Travis was coming to Jackson, the deal was you got to dominate one side,” Sanders said. “And once he dominated one side, it was easy to say, 'Okay, now let's venture off to the other one.' I don't think you guys understood when we first got here in that spring. Travis only played receiver. You recall that? Some of you don't recall that. He only played receiver. He didn't play both ways that spring when we initially got here, so he earned his right to get on that other side and do his thing at this level.”

Gooden had that same expectation held to him, and he proved to Sanders that he was just as capable as Hunter.

“So they got to earn it. Chauncey has earned it," Sanders said.

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