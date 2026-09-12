How Deion Sanders Is Helping Colorado Buffaloes Block Out Outside Noise

The Colorado Buffaloes’ win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets was one of the biggest in college football in Week 1. Getting their vengeance on the team that beat them in Week 1 of the 2025 season is something that could easily have the Buffs riding high, but they’re being intentional not to.

The Buffaloes are keeping their heads down and blocking out the noise ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Weber State Wildcats. While the negative attention that comes from a loss can be damaging, the Buffs coaching staff has been warning against the damage of listening to the noise after wins.

How Deion Sanders has prepared his players for this pressure

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been around the block when it comes to preparing his players to handle the attention that comes with a big win, and the Buffaloes are blocking out outside noise after the Georgia Tech win.

"I'm pretty good at that. Understanding the details, getting them to lock in, understanding how vital special teams is- that message has been relayed tremendously,” said Sanders on Tuesday. “We don't take plays off; we get to the ball. Just say, for instance, if we didn't make it a consistency to get to the ball, and Cree [Thomas] didn't do that on the backside, he wouldn't have made that tackle. He wouldn't have gotten there because he'd have been jogging and loafing.”

He has emphasized to his team that remembering those details was the only thing that got them that win in the first place, and that without them, they’d be in a very different position this week.

"We'd have a whole different attitude in this presser right now, but these guys understand how vital they are on every play, and they've got to give it their all,” Sanders said. “We got a sideline full of young men that can replace them and can play, and we want them to know that and understand it at all times. They might not be as great in some areas, but we got some guys that can fill those gaps.”

Lamont Lester Jr. keeping head down after dominant performance

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player exemplifying the Buffaloes’ mentality after their Week 1 win is defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. He was dominant against the Yellow Jackets, racking up three sacks, five total tackles, four solo tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors and helped Colorado’s defensive line win the Big 12 Defensive Line of the Week as a result of his efforts.

He was also tied for second in the nation in sacks through Week 1, only trailing Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler by half a sack.

Even with that performance under his belt, Lester emphasized that he and his teammates are keeping their heads down.

“Something I go by is, ‘No rat poison.’ Meaning, don't let the internet or stuff like that get to your head. Always stay levelheaded and just go to work,” said Lester in his Tuesday press conference.

Keeping competition alive after the win

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view during the spring game between members of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main way that Sanders is keeping his players focused is by maintaining competition in practice.

"So everybody is jockeying for position and reps and repetitions, and that's what we love. That breeds competition as well as results," Sanders said.

With players not feeling secure in their positions, complacency is rare to come by. A larger range of players are likely to see opportunities against Weber State, and as they get a chance to prove themselves, that sense of competition will only be heightened.

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