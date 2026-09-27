Three Main Takeaways From Colorado's First Four Games of the Season
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The Colorado Buffaloes have delivered mixed results through the first quarter of the 2026 season.
The 2-2 mark showcases that, with a concoction of high and low marks. Although Colorado now walks into October with a two-game slide.
While the college football nation learns enough about certain teams through the true halfway point of six games, fans are learning more and more about this 2026 Buffaloes team. But here are three things we've learned that deserve more attention.
Quarterback Leadership Isn't a Consistent Strength
Coach Deion Sanders became honest about the leadership intangibles of quarterback Julian Lewis ahead of the Sept. 26 Baylor contest.
"I told y’all he’ll be coming around the mountain, so what does that mean…He ain’t there yet … I can’t expect something out of you that’s not in you. That’s not an insult," Sanders explained with a raised voice during a press conference held on Sept. 23.
Now, Lewis's benching during the Baylor loss fires off this signal: Leadership behind center is a big flaw. And certainly not the kind of flaw any team wants.
The fact offensive coordinator Brennan Marion went viral for yelling out "stop playing scared" toward Lewis is alarming itself for Buffalo fans. Lewis clearly is playing with a deer in the headlights look.
He's only looked poise and comfortable against Weber State. But Colorado was supposed to overwhelm the Wildcats anyway, given the whole Big 12 versus Big Sky/Football Championship Subdivision dynamic. Forget improving numbers, Lewis must play with more fire and command the huddle moving forward because now, it looks like Isaac Wilson is breathing down his neck for starting quarterback honors. But Wilson must show a fiery side too if he does win it.
Defense is Breaking Because There's Not Enough Help
Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has earned some closet Most Valuable Player honors. He's done everything in his power to keep the Buffaloes in each game.
But this defense has broken the last two weeks. And largely due to the lack of help in key areas.
Colorado is battling depth issues at the interior defensive line. Not having Ezra Christensen (eligibility issues) and Malachi Brown (torn labrum, out for 2026) doesn't help. The Buffaloes needed to slide down Santana Hopper from edge rusher, while also allowing offensive guard Chauncey Gooden to go both ways.
The Buffaloes run defense improved greatly compared to the Northwestern game, holding Baylor to 3.3 yards per carry. But the Bears still hit 116 rushing yards. But depth inside isn't the only issue.
Colorado's offense has become turnover prone or struggling to capitalize on third downs, which leads into the defense breaking. Plus highlights one last picture that deserves mention.
Air Attack is Off to Rough Start
Colorado's real slow start is on offense. The Buffaloes have scored a combined 34 points against non Football Bowl Subdivision foes. They dropped 52 on FCS challenger Weber State.
Running game is hot and cold, but has produced costly turnovers. Yet the air attack is off to a rough start.
Prized transfer and 2025 NCAA receiving yardage leader Danny Scudero hasn't played healthy. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. left the Baylor game early with his own injury. Receiver Joseph Williams has led the way with 22 catches, but averages only 5.5 receptions per game.
Colorado has no one outside of Williams and More who have surpassed double digit receptions. But for this team to think about a bowl run, this air attack must become the one that ignites the "Go-Go" offense, or the critics will once again think Colorado's offense continues to keep the inconsistent label attached to them.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna