Deion Sanders Doubles Down on Julian Lewis Comments

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes have noticed that quarterback Julian Lewis doesn't wear a "D" or "L" patch.

Coach Deion Sanders identifies the "D" for dog on the football field. The "L" means leader of the Buffaloes. Lewis plays a position that demands being a field general and becoming a leader.

But Sanders finally explained where Lewis is in terms of becoming a more established leader.

Deion Sanders' Honest Take on Julian Lewis' Leadership

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders bluntly addressed where Lewis is development-wise during the 2026 season. But Sanders' Sept. 22 presser with reporters became a contentious one. He also detailed where Lewis stands in becoming more of a lead guy in the locker room.

"I told y’all he’ll be coming around the mountain, so what does that mean…He ain’t there yet … I can’t expect something out of you that’s not in you. That’s not an insult," Sanders explained with a raised voice.

But he adds that, in terms of Lewis and other players, Sanders' role is to identify the best a player can be, then highlight that. Hence why he doesn't believe Lewis not being established as a leader just yet is considered an insult to the quarterback, as Sanders described.

Sanders did witness a rough outing from Lewis, which saw multiple interceptions and a low completion percentage.

But Sanders has also already defended his quarterback following the 41-7 drubbing at the hands of Northwestern.

Deion Sanders Defends Julian Lewis Performance

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders previously defended Lewis before the Sept. 22 presser: Postgame of the Northwestern contest. His hope was that "pressure" wouldn't get attached to Lewis.

"Don't put that much pressure on him; let's take it off," Sanders said. "That's going to happen. You didn't think we were going to go through the darn whole season without a pick [did you]? That's not going to happen."

Lewis, again, delivered the most turnover-prone game of his young career. And Colorado never got the chance to recover from the Wildcats' onslaught.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Prime is backing his quarterback. But also hopes to see Lewis improve from his Week 3 outing in Evanston, Illinois, and take the lessons learned from that defeat.

Lewis certainly walks into the Big 12 opener for Colorado with new scrutiny next to Sanders. The Sept. 26 contest at Baylor now presents Lewis with a chance to see if he's newly redeemed. And if the upcoming contest can point toward Lewis becoming more rejuvenated.

How Julian Lewis Can Improve his Leadership Traits

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The aftermath of the Northwestern loss presents Lewis with new, golden opportunities to build himself back up. And build up the leadership side that Sanders addressed.

It's not just because Lewis took the biggest loss of his young college career. But Lewis can step up as a leader during another major moment involving the Buffaloes after the game.

Sanders dismissed some members of the 2026 Buffaloes for what he called conduct detrimental to the team. Now Lewis can use that decision to rally everyone else left inside the locker room. This is now the perfect storm for Lewis to tap into the leadership side Sanders and Colorado fans hope to see.

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