Four-Star Colorado Receiver Recruit Turns Heads With Another Highlight Catch

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray is delivering an epic start for his senior season.

The Class of 2027 verbal commit for Coach Deion Sanders and company already shredded his opening week opponent with 160 receiving yards and scoring twice.

Now he went viral again, but for a ridiculous catch that proves his uncanny athleticism at 5-11.

Four-Star Recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray's Latest Highlight

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, star this time beat two defenders deep.

But instead of turning to his releases or speed to pull off this grab, Kelly-Murray trusted his hops. He literally outjumps not one, but two defenders on the side of Cannon/Concord Academy during an Aug. 28 contest.

Insane catch by Colorado commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray 🔥🦬 pic.twitter.com/6OvsTPnQoR — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) August 30, 2026

Few high school receivers can outjump two defensive backs, let alone a wideout who stands below 6-1 on the football field. Kelly-Murray proves once again he's got few peers when it comes to his athleticism out in the Palmetto State.

Even Kelly-Murray's father posted a closer angle of the Colorado commit's catch, showing the wideout's uncanny vertical.

Fell short last night but the come back going to be 🔥... keep watching ‼️@thejaidenkelly4 pic.twitter.com/Tl5TMPVeIh — Timothy Murray Bey (@Universal7123) August 29, 2026

Colorado Commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray Sends Message Amid Slow Start

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Kelly-Murray's Landsharks team dropped to 0-2 overall, taking the 22-21 loss. That catch helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, but as noted by ABC 4 in Charleston, South Carolina, the field goal hit the crossbar to prevent the win for OCA.

But that didn't stop Kelly-Murray from dropping a bold message after taking the defeat.

"YALL GON STOP GOING AGAINST THIS!!!" Kelly-Murray posted in all caps via the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He directed that toward defenses that continue to try to bracket him or attempt any kind of coverage technique to thwart him. He's handing the Buffaloes a strong glimpse of his future potential in the Brennan Marion-led "Go-Go" offense, which aims to put wide receivers on more one-on-one scenarios and unlock their explosive side.

Kelly-Murray presents the vertical speed to rise as Marion's next potential breakout wideout. Marion already oversaw Jordan Addison's All-American season at Pitt. He also coached up Xavier Worthy at Texas before the Longhorns star went on to the Kansas City Chiefs. Marion recently turned UNLV wide receiver Ricky White into a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver after being briefly lost in the wideout shuffle at Michigan State.

So Kelly-Murray presents the speed and hops to dominate next under Marion. But he's not the only Colorado recruit who turned heads during their second game of the prep season.

What Other Colorado Commits Starred During Their Games

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) and his teammates celebrate after defeating East Nashville at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Antioch High of Tennessee quarterback Andre Adams is fueling his own optimism for Colorado's future, especially in forming a future collaboration with Kelly-Murray.

He combined for four touchdowns in his contest against East Nashville Magnet School, hanging on for the 28-26 win during the weekend of Aug. 28.

Adams hit 16-of-22 passes for 277 yards and tossed two touchdowns. The dual-threat delivered a relatively quieter night on the rushing side, hitting 80 yards on 10 carries but scoring two more touchdowns. That output still led Antioch in rushing yards.

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