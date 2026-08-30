Four-Star Colorado Receiver Recruit Turns Heads With Another Highlight Catch
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Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray is delivering an epic start for his senior season.
The Class of 2027 verbal commit for Coach Deion Sanders and company already shredded his opening week opponent with 160 receiving yards and scoring twice.
Now he went viral again, but for a ridiculous catch that proves his uncanny athleticism at 5-11.
Four-Star Recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray's Latest Highlight
The Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, star this time beat two defenders deep.
But instead of turning to his releases or speed to pull off this grab, Kelly-Murray trusted his hops. He literally outjumps not one, but two defenders on the side of Cannon/Concord Academy during an Aug. 28 contest.
Few high school receivers can outjump two defensive backs, let alone a wideout who stands below 6-1 on the football field. Kelly-Murray proves once again he's got few peers when it comes to his athleticism out in the Palmetto State.
Even Kelly-Murray's father posted a closer angle of the Colorado commit's catch, showing the wideout's uncanny vertical.
Colorado Commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray Sends Message Amid Slow Start
Unfortunately, Kelly-Murray's Landsharks team dropped to 0-2 overall, taking the 22-21 loss. That catch helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, but as noted by ABC 4 in Charleston, South Carolina, the field goal hit the crossbar to prevent the win for OCA.
But that didn't stop Kelly-Murray from dropping a bold message after taking the defeat.
"YALL GON STOP GOING AGAINST THIS!!!" Kelly-Murray posted in all caps via the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.
He directed that toward defenses that continue to try to bracket him or attempt any kind of coverage technique to thwart him. He's handing the Buffaloes a strong glimpse of his future potential in the Brennan Marion-led "Go-Go" offense, which aims to put wide receivers on more one-on-one scenarios and unlock their explosive side.
Kelly-Murray presents the vertical speed to rise as Marion's next potential breakout wideout. Marion already oversaw Jordan Addison's All-American season at Pitt. He also coached up Xavier Worthy at Texas before the Longhorns star went on to the Kansas City Chiefs. Marion recently turned UNLV wide receiver Ricky White into a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver after being briefly lost in the wideout shuffle at Michigan State.
So Kelly-Murray presents the speed and hops to dominate next under Marion. But he's not the only Colorado recruit who turned heads during their second game of the prep season.
What Other Colorado Commits Starred During Their Games
Antioch High of Tennessee quarterback Andre Adams is fueling his own optimism for Colorado's future, especially in forming a future collaboration with Kelly-Murray.
He combined for four touchdowns in his contest against East Nashville Magnet School, hanging on for the 28-26 win during the weekend of Aug. 28.
Adams hit 16-of-22 passes for 277 yards and tossed two touchdowns. The dual-threat delivered a relatively quieter night on the rushing side, hitting 80 yards on 10 carries but scoring two more touchdowns. That output still led Antioch in rushing yards.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna