Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza was crowned the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner after a breakout season that elevated both the Hoosiers program and his national profile. Yet for Colorado Buffaloes fans, the moment felt layered.
Mendoza’s victory arrived just one year after Travis Hunter became Colorado’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner. Mendoza was named on 95 percent of ballots while in 2024, Hunter was named on 93 percent of ballots.
It also reignited a conversation surrounding the Buffs' former passer, Shedeur Sanders, and how different paths can lead to vastly different outcomes. The Heisman may belong to Mendoza, but its story remains intertwined with Colorado football.
From Travis Hunter to Fernando Mendoza: The Heisman Standard
When Colorado's Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last year, he redefined what dominance could look like in modern college football. A two-way star who excelled at a level never seen before, Hunter didn’t just check Heisman voters' boxes—he shattered positional expectations.
Mendoza’s Heisman followed a different blueprint, but the common thread was undeniable: both players became the undeniable engines of their teams.
At Indiana, Mendoza delivered consistency, leadership, and production while guiding the Hoosiers into national relevance. His command of the offense, efficiency in big moments, and ability to elevate those around him mirrored what Colorado fans watched from Hunter a year earlier—an athlete so essential to his team’s success that separating player from program became impossible.
In that sense, Hunter, guided by Deion Sanders, helped set a new modern standard. And Mendoza followed that template, only through a more traditional quarterback lens.
The Shedeur Sanders Question That Never Fully Went Away
Mendoza’s victory also opened up a more complicated discussion—one that Colorado fans have been having on social media since the 2025 Heisman winner was named.
Why? Because just one season earlier, Shedeur Sanders delivered production that rivaled—and in several key areas exceeded—what ultimately earned Mendoza college football’s highest individual honor. Yet despite elite efficiency, late-game heroics, and carrying a Colorado roster under constant pressure, Sanders finished eighth in Heisman voting.
The contrast is hard to ignore when the numbers are presented side by side. During Mendoza’s Heisman-winning season at Indiana, he threw for 2,980 passing yards, earned a 71 percent completion rate, and had 33 touchdowns, with six interceptions.
Sanders, in 2024 at Colorado, threw for 4,134 yards, completed 74 percent of his passes, and accounted for 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions.
Sanders showcased comparable efficiency and leadership while operating in arguably far more adverse conditions. Unlike Mendoza, whose system and protection stabilized as the season progressed, Sanders routinely worked behind breakdowns while shouldering one of the heaviest offensive burdens in the country.
So why the gap? Context matters. Team success matters, and timing matters.
And while Mendoza’s season aligned perfectly with Indiana’s rise, Sanders’ brilliance was often portrayed as a result of playing with Hunter. That framing doesn’t diminish Mendoza’s achievement, but it does illustrate how narrow the margins can be in Heisman voting.
A Trophy That Still Reflects Boulder
Mendoza earned his place in college football history. It was a Heisman win that wasn’t just decisive—it was overwhelming. According to the final tabulation, Mendoza earned 643 first-place votes and 2,362 total points, finishing nearly 1,000 points clear of runner-up Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt.
From Travis Hunter redefining excellence to Shedeur Sanders challenging the dynamics of recognition, Colorado’s recent history continues to shape how greatness is evaluated in college football — even when the sport's most illustrious piece of hardware goes elsewhere.
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.