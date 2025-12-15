What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the season with a 3-9 record, which is not how coach Deion Sanders nor the fans wanted the year to go. Despite three wins, the Buffaloes were a team to watch throughout the year, as evident based on their average viewers per game.

Since Sanders took over the program, people have been tuning in to watch the Buffaloes perform. Despite being without quarterback Shedeur Sanders or cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes continued to draw a high viewership in the 2025 season.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of 12 programs not in the SEC or the Big Ten to average over one million viewers per game in the last five years, and are among the teams with the highest ratings.

Top Average Viewers Per Game, Not In The SEC Or Big Ten

Notre Dame (3.06M)

FSU (2.18M)

Colorado (2.10M)

Clemson (1.93M)

Miami (1.69M)

TCU (1.39M)

Not only are the Colorado Buffaloes averaging a high number of viewers, but the team is in the top three among non SEC and Big Ten teams. The Buffaloes are also averaging the most viewers in the Big 12, despite winning just three games this season.

Deion Sanders Drawing In Viewers

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Colorado Buffaloes’ fanbase continues to tune into games, Sanders brought in a larger audience. Sanders finished his third season with the program, and while it has not gone as expected, the average college football fans still want to see how he can coach a team.

Since Sanders took over the program, he has helped turn a one-win team around. In just his first season with Colorado, ESPN’s College GameDay was in Boulder due to the level of hype surrounding the program.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado produced several NFL Draft picks in 2025, including Hunter, who was the No. 2 overall pick. He helped build an exciting team and which in turn caused a rise in viewership ratings.

The Buffaloes had six games aired on ESPN and two on Fox, making Colorado a staple on national television throughout the season. Despite the record, the Buffaloes had some exciting matchups.

The Buffaloes lost to the No. 12 BYU Cougars by three points, and the Buffaloes had a chance to at least tie the game on their final possession. While Colorado has to find a way to win big games, the team put up tough performances that created fun matchups.

Excitement Over The Future With Julian Lewis

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

One of the biggest things to watch for the Buffaloes this season was how Sanders coached without his son at quarterback. The team began week one with quarterback Kaidon Salter as the starter. After falling to a 3-6 record, Sanders made a change at quarterback, starting Julian Lewis.

Lewis made his first start against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 8, and that is something fans wanted to watch. Lewis showcased that he has a high ceiling, and with development, he can lead the Buffaloes to success.

Lewis finished the season passing for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He played in just four games, keeping his redshirt, but he earned valuable playing experience that can help him prepare for taking over the team in 2026.

With Lewis’ potential and Sanders coaching the Buffaloes, Colorado will continue to be a team to watch.

