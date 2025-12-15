Revisiting Travis Hunter's Historic Commitment to Deion Sanders Four Years Later

The Colorado Buffaloes are just weeks away from the offseason, but today marks a milestone for the program. Four years ago, two-way star Travis Hunter committed to Deion Sanders and Jackson State as the No. 1 player in the country.

Three years later, after following Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to Boulder in 2022, he won the Heisman Trophy.

Now, his jersey hangs retired alongside Shedeur’s at Folsom Field. Hunter wasn’t just one of the best players college football has ever seen — he helped reshape Colorado football’s trajectory.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

His arrival ushered in a new era of national relevance, belief, and proof that elite talent could thrive in Boulder. His commitment changed how the program was viewed, showing that Colorado could be a destination rather than a long-term rebuild.

Even as the offseason gets underway, Hunter remains the benchmark for what Deion Sanders’ vision in Boulder is all about.

How Travis Hunter’s Legacy Will Be Defined at Colorado

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hunter wasn’t just a special player for the Buffaloes; he helped change the culture of the program. As the sport’s first true two-way star, Hunter set himself apart in a way college football had never seen, earning the Heisman Trophy along the way.

On offense, he finished with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver. He was just as impactful on defense, recording 36 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

MORE: Deion Sanders Hires New Director of Player Personnel at Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals His Favorite Athlete of All Time

MORE: Colorado's Brennan Marion, Rick George Turn Heads with Courtside Conversation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Hunter redefined what it means to be a college football star. No player had ever put together a season like that on both sides of the ball and then immediately taken that same approach to the NFL.

His versatility and stardom ultimately made him the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Hunter didn’t just leave Colorado with records and awards; he left behind a standard that may never be matched, and a belief that bold vision and elite development could truly change everything in Boulder.

What Colorado Football Gains From Travis Hunter Thriving in the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) signs autographs before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The more Hunter continues to shine in the NFL, the more it reflects positively on Sanders and the Buffaloes football program. Even with most of his rookie season lost to injury, Hunter showed flashes of the greatness that made him a star in college.

His growth is closely tied to Sanders, going back to their time at Jackson State. Having an NFL Hall of Famer as a mentor gave Hunter something few players ever get — guidance from someone who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Now, that foundation is showing on the field. Hunter’s success isn’t just about his talent — it also reflects the coaching and development he got from Sanders and the Colorado staff.

If he continues to play at a high level, it could help recruiting. Recruits can see what Colorado offers: top coaching, real development, and a path to the NFL. Watching a player turn that mentorship into NFL success sends a message louder than any pitch ever could.