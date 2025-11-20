Concerns Mount As Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Lose Another Recruit
A second Colorado Buffaloes recruit is headed elsewhere, electing Bloomington over Boulder.
Three-star safety commit D'Montae Tims is flipping to the Indiana Hoosiers, according to several lead recruiting services. The Thursday reports come just two days after four-star tight end Gavin Mueller flipped from Colorado to the Miami Hurricanes.
As coach Deion Sanders tries to ignite his fading group for two more regular-season games, his recruiting trail is cooling down.
D'Montae Tims Departs Deion Sanders
Tims had been pledged to the Buffaloes since July as one of three defensive backs in their recruiting class. Now down to just 10 commits, "Coach Prime" and company find themselves sandwiched between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Jacksonville State Gamecocks down at No. 95 in 247Sports's recruiting rankings.
Just three Power Four programs rank lower: The Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 98), Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 115) and Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 119).
Colorado's two remaining defensive back commits are four-star Mississippi-born safety Preston Ashley and three-star Louisiana cornerback Maurice Williams. Three linebackers are also still holding strong in the class: four-star Carson Crawford alongside three-stars Rodney Colton Jr. and Colby Johnson.
It remains to be seen whether this drizzle of prospects turning their backs on Coach Prime will become a downpour, but it severely damages a recruiting class that was already behind schedule. While Colorado under Sanders often garners its most prospects in the winter, flips just before Thanksgiving are certainly not a positive omen.
Curt Cignetti, Indiana Snare Intriguing Colorado Commit
Tims is a three-star prospect from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. On3 ranks him No. 87 among safeties in his class and No. 100 in the Sunshine State. He was initially committed to the Missouri Tigers before choosing Colorado over the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs.
Additionally, Tims visited with the Vanderbilt Commodores and received offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas State Wildcats. and Wisconsin Badgers.
Indiana had offered Tims in February, and just last week, the safety made an official visit to Bloomington. Six days later, and he's among the nation's No. 27 overall recruiting class (247Sports).
As a junior at Armwood one year ago, Tims logged 29 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks. He guided Armwood to a 12-1 record and the regional finals of Florida's 6A playoff bracket.
He proved himself as a versatile defender who can fly around the field on sturdy 6-1, 195-pound shoulders. He'll head to the Hoosiers rather than becoming a Buff, an indicator of shifting priorities.
Buffs Defense's Step Back A Recruiting Death Knell?
Those who prioritize winning have definitely had a hard year watching Colorado. As the Buffaloes sit at 3-7 out of bowl contention, defense stands out as a major reason why.
Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's group hasn't made the impression on recruits it likely intended to this season after an affirmative step forward in 2024. The Buffs rank near the bottom of Power Four after a year of struggling to stop the run and opposing quarterbacks.
The program should also see an influx of outgoing transfers and must hope to retain its few bright spots, such as safety Tawfiq Byard. Tims's flip would loom even larger if Byard decides to take his talents elsewhere as well.