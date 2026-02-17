Colorado Set for Recruiting Visit With 4-Star Wide Receiver

The Colorado Buffaloes have a visit set with class of 2027 wide receiver Khalil Taylor. Taylor recently revealed four upcoming visits that he has on his calendar.

Khalil Taylor Visiting Colorado

Khalil Taylor is a 5-11, 180 pound wide receiver out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 wideout in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. He spoke to Steve Wiltong of Rivals, dropping what schools he has upcoming visits with. He will be visiting Colorado on the weekend of May 15.

“Man, just getting the opportunity to be recruited by “Coach Prime,” that’s a blessing!” Taylor said.

The other three schools Taylor has visits coming up with are the Syracuse Orange, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

As a junior for Pine-Richard High School, Taylor had 33 receptions for 571 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. On the ground, he had seven carries for 70 yards.

Colorado's Recruiting and the Transfer Portal

Colorado has been one of the lowest ranked power conference teams in most recruiting rankings over the past couple cycles. The Buffs' 2026 class was ranked by On3 as the No. 65 class in the country. In 2025, they were ranked No. 35.

It is stunning to look at the teams ranked around Colorado in the 2026 class including the Appalachian State Mountaineers above them at No. 64. App State is a member of the Sun Belt Conference, which is nowhere near the overall level of the Big 12. Colorado's 2026 class is headlined by four-star recruit, linebacker Carson Crawford.

With recruiting cycles that have not been up to par with the better teams in the Big 12, the Buffaloes have primarily built their roster in the transfer portal. The same is true about this 2026 team. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is bringing in a staggering amount of 43 incoming transfers for the 2026 season. This was coming off the heels of losing 36 players to the portal earlier in the offseason.

There are some exciting names coming to Boulder from the portal this offseason including a pair of former Texas Longhorns that were rated as four-star transfers: wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and linebacker Liona Lefau.