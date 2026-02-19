Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Visit From Coveted Florida Wide Receiver

Class of 2027 wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand is feeling bullish about the Colorado Buffaloes.

About two weeks after receiving an offer from Colorado, the unranked prospect from Florida announced Thursday his plans to visit Boulder from June 5-7. Coach Deion Sanders has long found success with rising wide receivers from Florida, and Ferdinand's upcoming official visit signals his interest is legitimate.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I was incredibly excited to receive the offer and view the Buffaloes as a program with high energy and a rising winning culture," Ferdinand told BuffStampede.com. "Their message focused on my fit in their scheme, my character, and my potential to be an impact player in their championship culture."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver has announced other Power Four offers from Florida State, Syracuse, UCF, Cincinnati and Rutgers.

Ryan Ferdinand's Potential Fit at Colorado

Colorado's wide receiver room has featured ample talent since Sanders arrived in Boulder three years ago and that trend appears poised to continue. Along with current freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr., the Buffs landed three class of 2026 wide receivers in Jacob Swain and brothers Alex and Christian Ward. Plus, former Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams is currently a true freshman.

Still, plenty should change between now and Ferdinand's potential arrival in 2027.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The main thing is just looking for chemistry guys," wide receivers coach Jason Phillips said last spring. "Guys that fit who we are, that fit our culture. I think the biggest message we've tried to convey to everybody that comes here on a visit is that this is a different place. Our head coach and our expectations here are high. This is not a developmental place, so you have to have the right mindset to come in here and be counted on because the expectations are at a whole different level."

As a junior at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, Ferdinand boosted his recruiting stock with 755 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He totaled four 100-yard games and also saw action in the defensive secondary.

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Watching his film, Ferdinand projects as an outside wide receiver, although new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion could get creative with his usage.

"That's the unique thing about our offense, where one guy doesn't dominate the ball," Marion told media personality Phillip Dukes. "Multiple guys get a chance to operate, touch the ball, make plays and have an impact on the game. The other thing is how we practice. The way we practice, I always tell people that we have a Friday night offense, we have a Saturday at noon kickoff offense, and we have a Sunday NFL dropback. We can play that game with you as well."

While Ferdinand navigates the second semester of his junior year, Colorado is set to begin spring camp on March 2.