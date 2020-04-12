Build the Perfect CU Buffs Offense
Chase Howell
While everybody has been sitting at home, social media has been abuzz with random time fillers. One of them is selecting a team on a budget.
Let's have some fun this Easter Sunday. Build your ideal all-time Colorado Buffaloes offense with $15.
BuffsCountry has labeled 20 different forever Buffs giving them a price between $1 and $5. Your job is to select one quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver and one tight end with $15 or less. It is up to you to build your best lineup.
Quarterback
$5 Kordell Stewart
$4 Darian Hagan
$3 Joel Klatt
$2 Sefo Liufau
$1 Steven Montez
Running back
$5 Rashaan Salaam
$4 Eric Bieniemy
$3 Phillip Lindsay
$2 Chris Brown
$1 Bobby Purify
Wide receiver
$5 Michael Westbrook
$4 Paul Richardson
$3 Laviska Shenault
$2 Nelson Spruce
$1 Darrin Chiaverini
Tight end
$5 Daniel Graham
$4 Christian Fauria
$3 Jon Embree
$2 Nick Kasa
$1 Brady Russell
Feel free to post your team in comments or on social media. Let's embrace debate.