Build the Perfect CU Buffs Offense

While everybody has been sitting at home, social media has been abuzz with random time fillers. One of them is selecting a team on a budget.

Let's have some fun this Easter Sunday. Build your ideal all-time Colorado Buffaloes offense with $15.

BuffsCountry has labeled 20 different forever Buffs giving them a price between $1 and $5. Your job is to select one quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver and one tight end with $15 or less. It is up to you to build your best lineup.

Quarterback

$5 Kordell Stewart

$4 Darian Hagan

$3 Joel Klatt

$2 Sefo Liufau

$1 Steven Montez

Running back

$5 Rashaan Salaam

$4 Eric Bieniemy

$3 Phillip Lindsay

$2 Chris Brown

$1 Bobby Purify

Wide receiver

$5 Michael Westbrook

$4 Paul Richardson

$3 Laviska Shenault

$2 Nelson Spruce

$1 Darrin Chiaverini

Tight end

$5 Daniel Graham

$4 Christian Fauria

$3 Jon Embree

$2 Nick Kasa

$1 Brady Russell

Feel free to post your team in comments or on social media. Let's embrace debate.