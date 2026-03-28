Colorado Coach Breaks Down Special Family Connection With the Buffaloes

When Colorado Buffaloes football fans think of coach-to-player bloodlines at CU, the Sanders family is first to mind. The trio of coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders was one of the biggest storylines for the Buffaloes across the two seasons they spent together in Boulder.

But since the departure of the Sanders brothers, a new family tree has emerged for the Buffs. Inside cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis commented on coaching his sons during Friday’s press conference.

Kevin Mathis’s experience coaching his sons

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Kaleb Mathis (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday, Mathis reflected on coaching his sons for the Buffaloes after watching them in spring practice.

“It’s been great,” Mathis said. “Just seeing them mature on [and off] the football field.”

With Kole Mathis being in his position group, their relationship is naturally unique.

“Kole being in my room is a little different,” Mathis said. “He has to hear it all the time, just because I coach him. I’m probably coaching him a little bit harder than he wants me to, but it’s been a blessing.”

Both Kaleb and Kole Mathis still have plenty of time to develop in the program, something their father will certainly be pushing them to do.

Kole and Kaleb Mathis

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Kaleb Mathis (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Mathis’s sons, Kole and Kaleb Mathis, are young, up-and-coming skill position players for Colorado.

Despite a scholarship offer from Jackson State out of high school, Kaleb Mathis elected to join his dad as a walk-on at Colorado.

Unlike his father, Kaleb Mathis plays on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver. He was listed as a zero-star recruit out of high school, but he’s entering his redshirt junior season with the Buffaloes.

As a true freshman in 2023, he recorded six receptions for 38 yards while playing consistently on special teams.

The trend continued through the next two seasons of his career, as he hasn’t contributed much in the offense, but he has played a meaningful role on special teams. In 2025, he recorded a career-high five tackles across kickoff and punt return coverage.

Kole Mathis is the younger of the two brothers, and, similarly to Kaleb Mathis, he elected to walk on at Colorado as a zero-star recruit.

Unlike his brother, though, he takes after his father by playing defensive back. During his freshman season in 2024, Kole Mathis didn’t see the field and redshirted. He made his college debut during his second campaign, appearing on special teams with his brother against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Though the pair hasn’t made a large impact on the team so far, the possibility can’t be written off, given the career their father put together across college and the NFL.

Kevin Mathis’ career

Dec 10, 2000; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers receiver Terrell Owens (81) in action against New Orleans Saints defensive back Kevin Mathis (23) at 3Com Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

After being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 1997, he started 11 games over three seasons with the team. He carved out a 10-year career in the NFL, with his most notable years coming in 2000 and 2001 with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints acquired Mathis in a trade with the Cowboys ahead of the 2000 season, and he thrived with his new team. He recorded 127 tackles and a sack for New Orleans across the next two seasons, starting all but three games in that time.

However, he turned to coaching in 2012 at Sanders’s Prime Prep Academy. Despite the school’s closure, he joined "Coach Prime" at Jackson State in 2020 and has been a part of his coaching staff from Jackson to Boulder ever since.