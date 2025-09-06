The 32 Highest Rated Teams in EA Sports FC 26 Revealed
EA Sports released the first batch of club ratings in the upcoming FC 26, highlighting the 32 highest-rated teams in the game.
Compared to Madden as an example, also developed by EA Sports, FC 26 uses a star rating system for clubs in modes like Kick-Off. The best clubs in the game are rated five stars compared to a 99 overall that you might see in other games. While fans anxiously await confirmation on Ultimate Team ratings, EA Sports teased fans with the first look at club ratings for men’s and women’s football.
Here’s a look at the highest rated men’s and women’s teams in EA Sports FC 26:
EA Sports FC 26 Highest Rated Men’s Teams
Team
Rating
Real Madrid
Five Stars
Barcelona
Five Stars
Paris Saint-Germain
Five Stars
Liverpool
Five Stars
Manchester City
Five Stars
Arsenal
Five Stars
Bayern Munich
Five Stars
Atlético Madrid
Four-and-a-half Stars
Newcastle United
Four-and-a-half Stars
Napoli
Four-and-a-half Stars
Borussia Dortmund
Four-and-a-half Stars
Tottenham Hotspur
Four-and-a-half Stars
Chelsea
Four-and-a-half Stars
Aston Villa
Four-and-a-half Stars
Manchester United
Four-and-a-half Stars
Bayer Leverkusen
Four-and-a-half Stars
Unless further teams are given five-star ratings closer to launch, there are just seven men’s teams to receive top billing. Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool and Bayern Munich won their respective leagues, but Napoli as the Serie A champions come in at just four-and-a-half stars. That likely speaks to their players’ ratings in-game, but teams to not win their league last season to get five stars include Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal.
EA Sports FC 26 Highest Rated Women’s Teams
Team
Rating
Barcelona
Five Stars
Olympique Lyon
Five Stars
Chelsea
Five Stars
Arsenal
Five Stars
Bayern Munich
Five Stars
Real Madrid
Four-and-a-half Stars
Paris Saint-Germain
Four-and-a-half Stars
Manchester City
Four-and-a-half Stars
Wolfsburg
Four-and-a-half Stars
Manchester United
Four-and-a-half Stars
Kansas City Current
Four-and-a-half Stars
Washington Spirit
Four Stars
Eintracht Frankfurt
Four Stars
NJ/NY Gotham
Four Stars
Juventus
Four Stars
Orlando Pride
Four Stars
For the women’s game, just five teams received five-star ratings; Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Barcelona represent as Liga F winners, OL as the Arkema D1 champions, Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and Arsenal as Women’s Champions League victors.
More club ratings should be revealed closer to launch, but fans await confirmation on player ratings as leaks have been rampant in the community.
When is the FC 26 Ratings Reveal?
EA Sports confirmed the ratings reveal event will begin on Monday, Sept. 8. Given the language used, it seems ratings will be a multi-day event as EA Sports prepares for the launch of their latest entry in their popular video game franchise.