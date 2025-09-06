SI

The 32 Highest Rated Teams in EA Sports FC 26 Revealed

The official EA Sports FC 26 ratings reveal kicks off Sept. 8.

Max Mallow

Paris Saint-Germain are one of seven teams to be rated five stars.
Paris Saint-Germain are one of seven teams to be rated five stars. / X/EA Sports FC

EA Sports released the first batch of club ratings in the upcoming FC 26, highlighting the 32 highest-rated teams in the game.

Compared to Madden as an example, also developed by EA Sports, FC 26 uses a star rating system for clubs in modes like Kick-Off. The best clubs in the game are rated five stars compared to a 99 overall that you might see in other games. While fans anxiously await confirmation on Ultimate Team ratings, EA Sports teased fans with the first look at club ratings for men’s and women’s football.

NEWSLETTER. SI FC Newsletter CTA. U.S. Readers—Subscribe for Insight, Analysis and More from SI FC. dark

Here’s a look at the highest rated men’s and women’s teams in EA Sports FC 26:

EA Sports FC 26 Highest Rated Men’s Teams

Team

Rating

Real Madrid

Five Stars

Barcelona

Five Stars

Paris Saint-Germain

Five Stars

Liverpool

Five Stars

Manchester City

Five Stars

Arsenal

Five Stars

Bayern Munich

Five Stars

Atlético Madrid

Four-and-a-half Stars

Newcastle United

Four-and-a-half Stars

Napoli

Four-and-a-half Stars

Borussia Dortmund

Four-and-a-half Stars

Tottenham Hotspur

Four-and-a-half Stars

Chelsea

Four-and-a-half Stars

Aston Villa

Four-and-a-half Stars

Manchester United

Four-and-a-half Stars

Bayer Leverkusen

Four-and-a-half Stars

Unless further teams are given five-star ratings closer to launch, there are just seven men’s teams to receive top billing. Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool and Bayern Munich won their respective leagues, but Napoli as the Serie A champions come in at just four-and-a-half stars. That likely speaks to their players’ ratings in-game, but teams to not win their league last season to get five stars include Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal.

EA Sports FC 26 Highest Rated Women’s Teams

Team

Rating

Barcelona

Five Stars

Olympique Lyon

Five Stars

Chelsea

Five Stars

Arsenal

Five Stars

Bayern Munich

Five Stars

Real Madrid

Four-and-a-half Stars

Paris Saint-Germain

Four-and-a-half Stars

Manchester City

Four-and-a-half Stars

Wolfsburg

Four-and-a-half Stars

Manchester United

Four-and-a-half Stars

Kansas City Current

Four-and-a-half Stars

Washington Spirit

Four Stars

Eintracht Frankfurt

Four Stars

NJ/NY Gotham

Four Stars

Juventus

Four Stars

Orlando Pride

Four Stars

For the women’s game, just five teams received five-star ratings; Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Barcelona represent as Liga F winners, OL as the Arkema D1 champions, Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and Arsenal as Women’s Champions League victors.

More club ratings should be revealed closer to launch, but fans await confirmation on player ratings as leaks have been rampant in the community.

When is the FC 26 Ratings Reveal?

EA Sports confirmed the ratings reveal event will begin on Monday, Sept. 8. Given the language used, it seems ratings will be a multi-day event as EA Sports prepares for the launch of their latest entry in their popular video game franchise.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer