Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

For the most recent installment of the project, BuffsCountry is doing to create the entire CU team on NCAA College Football 12, the offensive tackles are created.

Offensive tackle is a very interesting position for the Buffaloes in 2020. They lose one of their starters, Arlington Hambright, but they do return two linemen that have started at tackle. Frank Fillip redshirted last season but started two games and played in eight during 2018.

Will Sherman could be an All-Conference lineman for the Buffaloes.

The depth behind those two is not ideal. It is likely if one of those two can't go, then their next best option will be true freshman Jake Wray. They could also move one Kanan Ray to the tackle spot but for this roster, we will leave him at guard.

Will Sherman

Overall: 87

Strength: 85

Pass Block: 85

Run Block: 87

Impact Blocking: 83

Run Block Strength: 83

Run Block Footwork: 87

Pass Block Strength: 83

Pass Block Footwork: 87

Frank Fillip

Overall: 79

Strength: 84

Pass Block: 87

Run Block: 82

Impact Blocking: 76

Run Block Strength: 73

Run Block Footwork: 76

Pass Block Strength: 84

Pass Block Footwork: 81

Jake Wray

Overall: 78

Strength:81

Pass Block: 84

Run Block: 80

Impact Blocking: 78

Run Block Strength: 80

Run Block Footwork: 84

Pass Block Strength: 80

Pass Block Footwork: 82

Nikko Pohahau

Overall: 75

Strength: 80

Pass Block: 79

Run Block: 79

Impact Blocking: 79

Run Block Strength: 78

Run Block Footwork: 78

Pass Block Strength: 78

Pass Block Footwork: 78

Chance Lytle

Overall: 73

Strength: 88

Pass Block: 80

Run Block: 75

Impact Blocking: 74

Run Block Strength: 73

Run Block Footwork: 74

Pass Block Strength: 77

Pass Block Footwork: 77