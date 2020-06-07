BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Buffs track athlete Eriana Henderson believes the protest had "poor execution"

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes, mainly organized by the football team, took to the streets on Friday in protest of racism and police brutality.

It was quite a scene that included members from virtually every CU sports team and members from the Boulder community. There were also CU-Boulder police officers that marched with them.

The streets of Boulder were packed with people and it was a very successful march for the most part. They did something that not many schools have had the guts to do. 

But there are a few critics that are asking if they were sending the right message including CU track athlete Eriana Henderson who took to Instagram on Saturday with a long statement. 

"I wish I was in Boulder yesterday for the march CU athletics hosted for Black Lives Matter and I'm glad KD (Nixon) got the chance to speak from his point of view," Henderson began. "But I want everyone to know his point of view is just that and he is entitled to have it but it is not mine."

This is in response to some of Nixon's comments that included, "That's just a normal day in colorado. We're family, we support each other." 

Most of Nixon's speech included the sentiment that he feels safe in Boulder and that it's not the same where he's from in Texas.

But Henderson believes there are lots of issues in Boulder that need fixing. 

"I also want people to know that Boulder is a bubble and just because you may not see racism with your own eyes that it happens on our campus, in Boulder, and in Colorado," Henderson said on Instagram. "I want people black, white and everyone else that feel like their voices are not hear to know it's okay to be angry, it's okay to be hurt because I am. It's okay to feel like the police does (sic) not protect black lives because they aren't (sic)."

The Instagram post shows, as many others feel, that the message missed the mark. By saying it doesn't happen here is ignoring the issue and it's blatantly false according to some firsthand accounts. 

As Henderson puts it, the protest could've used more leaders that would have been able to better relay the message of Black Lives Matter and some of the progress they are hoping to gain from these types of protests. 

"CU has been silent for too long and it has been directly noticed," Henderson wrote. "The march they had yesterday showed they have good intentions but poor execution. The protest should have partnered with BSA (Black Student Alliance) and ASA and should have included more voices."

Henderson believes they failed to touch on the major issues.

"This protest missed the mark on telling you what steps are next and motivating people to keep fighting for justice for All Black Lives," Henderson said. 

She wants people to educate themselves, donate and vote. 

Henderson discussed whether it was for the media and a publicity stunt. She doesn't believe so but said some of their actions indicate it was. 

She wants more action.

"How is CU athletics going to ensure justice for all black lives in America and for all black students on campus?"

Henderson was a senior this past season but could return for another year of eligibility as track and field is considered a spring sport. She would be one of the top returners on the team. 

The full Instagram post can be read here. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Future Buff Hailey Schalk learned a lot from playing with the pros

Incoming freshman Hailey Schalk teed it up with some of the top women's golfers in the world this past week at the Colorado Women's Open, although it didn't go her way, she knows exactly what she needs to work on.

Chase Howell

Podcast: It's Time to Talk

The CU Buffs Country podcast returns but the triangle offense is missing its point guard. Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell talk about the precarious world of sports this past week.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Tale of the Tape: Clay Millen

BuffsCountry evaluates the highlight film of 2021 quarterback Clay Millen. Millen is considering Colorado, Indiana, Arizona and LSU.

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie discusses the athlete's role in social justice

Spencer Dinwiddie went on Joy Taylor's podcast and discussed the current state of affairs in the United States and how athletes can help bring about change.

Chase Howell

Al Ashford raves about virtual visit with CU Buffs

In-state three-star cornerback Al Ashford has been building a relationship with the CU staff over the last few weeks and recently took a virtual visit.

Chase Howell

Actions Louder than Words: CU Buffs take to the streets in protest for racial justice

The Colorado Buffaloes football team organized a march that had hundreds of people in the Boulder streets protesting for police reform and ending racism.

Chase Howell

Four-star Ketron Jackson breaks down top seven

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday and he broke all seven of them down for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

JR Payne details offseason plans amid the pandemic

Head women's basketball coach JR Payne went into details with BuffsCountry on the current communication with her team and her plans for the offseason.

Vinay Simlot

CU Buffs set to host Buffs March on Friday

Members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team have announced a Buffs March around Boulder on Friday to stand up against racism.

Chase Howell

CU Commit Lawson Lovering makes another jump in rankings

The nation is starting to take notice in CU hoops commit Lawson Lovering as he makes another jump in the rankings.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980