CU Buffs track athlete Eriana Henderson believes the protest had "poor execution"

The Colorado Buffaloes, mainly organized by the football team, took to the streets on Friday in protest of racism and police brutality.

It was quite a scene that included members from virtually every CU sports team and members from the Boulder community. There were also CU-Boulder police officers that marched with them.

The streets of Boulder were packed with people and it was a very successful march for the most part. They did something that not many schools have had the guts to do.

But there are a few critics that are asking if they were sending the right message including CU track athlete Eriana Henderson who took to Instagram on Saturday with a long statement.

"I wish I was in Boulder yesterday for the march CU athletics hosted for Black Lives Matter and I'm glad KD (Nixon) got the chance to speak from his point of view," Henderson began. "But I want everyone to know his point of view is just that and he is entitled to have it but it is not mine."

This is in response to some of Nixon's comments that included, "That's just a normal day in colorado. We're family, we support each other."

Most of Nixon's speech included the sentiment that he feels safe in Boulder and that it's not the same where he's from in Texas.

But Henderson believes there are lots of issues in Boulder that need fixing.

"I also want people to know that Boulder is a bubble and just because you may not see racism with your own eyes that it happens on our campus, in Boulder, and in Colorado," Henderson said on Instagram. "I want people black, white and everyone else that feel like their voices are not hear to know it's okay to be angry, it's okay to be hurt because I am. It's okay to feel like the police does (sic) not protect black lives because they aren't (sic)."

The Instagram post shows, as many others feel, that the message missed the mark. By saying it doesn't happen here is ignoring the issue and it's blatantly false according to some firsthand accounts.

As Henderson puts it, the protest could've used more leaders that would have been able to better relay the message of Black Lives Matter and some of the progress they are hoping to gain from these types of protests.

"CU has been silent for too long and it has been directly noticed," Henderson wrote. "The march they had yesterday showed they have good intentions but poor execution. The protest should have partnered with BSA (Black Student Alliance) and ASA and should have included more voices."

Henderson believes they failed to touch on the major issues.

"This protest missed the mark on telling you what steps are next and motivating people to keep fighting for justice for All Black Lives," Henderson said.

She wants people to educate themselves, donate and vote.

Henderson discussed whether it was for the media and a publicity stunt. She doesn't believe so but said some of their actions indicate it was.

She wants more action.

"How is CU athletics going to ensure justice for all black lives in America and for all black students on campus?"

Henderson was a senior this past season but could return for another year of eligibility as track and field is considered a spring sport. She would be one of the top returners on the team.

The full Instagram post can be read here.