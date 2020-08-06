BuffsCountry
CU Buffs add preferred walk-on quarterback to 2020 class

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have now added two quarterbacks this week. 

And the most recent one will be joining the team immediately.

Mike Chandler committed to the Buffaloes on Thursday as a preferred walk-on.

Chandler is a 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback out of Converse (Texas). He was originally committed to play at Tyler Junior College and ended up getting even more interest this summer, forcing him to reconsider.

He had two division one offers from New Mexico State and Lamar but Chandler ended up deciding on Colorado even without a scholarship offer. 

He is rated as a three-star prospect (83 rating) on 247Sports and is not rated on Rivals. 

Chandler has true dual-threat ability. He amassed over 4,000 yards both on the ground and through the air and 50 touchdowns during his senior season. He was named the San Antonio Express News player of the year. 

In 2018, he was the unanimous 26-6A Player of the Year while throwing for 2,528 yards and rushing for 858. He totaled 38 touchdowns during his junior season. 

His testing numbers are almost just as impressive. At The Opening regional in 2019, Chandler posted a 4.72 40-yard dash, 4.45 seconds on the shuttle and a 34-inch vertical. 

On tape, he shows average arm strength and accuracy but it's really the way he can make plays with his legs that make him so special. 

He is a very capable quarterback that the Buffaloes could find a way to get creative with if he wants to see playing time while at Colorado. 

