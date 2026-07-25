Colorado With Opportunity to Capitalize on Rare Recruiting Ranking

The 2028 recruiting class consists of a loaded group of quarterbacks from the state of Colorado. Will the Colorado Buffaloes be able to capitalize on this?

Three Colorado Quarterbacks Ranked in Top 10

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are three quarterbacks ranked among the top 10 class of 2028 recruits in Colorado. Rivals ranks quarterbacks Titus Huard, Luke Rubley, and Theodore Lee among the top Colorado recruits.

According to Brandon Huffman of Rivals, this is the first time since 2019 that the state of Colorado had three quarterbacks ranked in the top 10 of Rivals Industry ranking. The three quarterbacks in that 2019 class were Luke McCaffrey, Ty Evans, and Alex Padilla.

McCaffrey went to Nebraska, Evans went to NC State, and Padilla went to Iowa. Will coach Deion Sanders be able to keep at least one of these top 2028 quarterback in their home state?

Titus Huard

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titus Huard is a 6-5, 205 pound quarterback out of Littleton, Colorado. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the 2028 class. He is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of Colorado per Rivals.

As a sophomore for Valor Christian High School in 2025-26, Huard threw for 1,946 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Luke Rubley

Luke Rubley is a 6-3, 180 pound quarterback out of Denver, Colorado. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 17 quarterback in the class of 2028 per Rivals Industry. Rivals industry ranks him as the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Colorado.

As a sophomore for Regis Jesuit High School in 2025-26, Rubley threw for 2,084 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Theodore Lee

Theodore Lee is a 6-5, 235 pound quarterback out of Centennial, Colorado. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 101 quarterback in the class of 2028 according to Rivals Industry. Rivals Industry has him as the No. 8 overall recruit in Colorado.

As a sophomore for Arapahoe High School in 2025-26, Lee threw for 2,255 yards with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Colorado's Quarterback Situation Now

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado enters the 2026 season with all signs pointing towards redshirt freshman Julian Lewis starting at quarterback. Lewis was one of Colorado's top 2025 recruits and played in four games as a true freshman in 2025.

As for the Buffs' most recent quarterback commitment, that would be four-star signal caller Andre Adams. Adams is a class of 2027 quarterback that is rated by Rivals Industry as a four-star recruit.

Antioch’s Andre Adams (10) during Tennessee Titans high school football media day at Nissan Stadium Monday, July 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adams is listed at 6-1, 185 pounds and is ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the 2027 class. He is the lone quarterback to commit to Colorado at this point in the recruiting cycle.

Rivals ranks the Colorado 2027 class No. 38 in the country and No. 3 in the Big 12 conference. They have received a total of 20 commits.

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