DeAndre Moore Jr. Speaks Openly About Colorado Coaching Staff

The Colorado Buffaloes landed four-star transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. in the portal this offseason. Moore was with the Texas Longhorns from 2023-2025.

DeAndre Moore Jr. Praises Colorado Coaching Staff

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore Jr. is a 6-0, 192 pound wide receiver out of Anaheim, California. He spent the first three years of his college football career with Texas. As a Longhorn, Moore had 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Moore was a highly coveted wideout with many takers. He revealed a reason why he came to Colorado. Moore gives a lot of credit to the coaching staff.

“I see people who have been at the highest level and seen what it takes to be great. From the top down, Coach Prime has done it. He’s been in the shoes that we want to be in,” Moore said in a clip posted on X. “Coach Marion has seen it at a high level. He’s done it at a high level so we put together a really great collection of staff who hold us to the highest standard every single day…Get you popcorn ready.”

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been in Boulder since 2023. Before his coaching days, “Coach Prime” was an all-time great NFL defensive back. Sanders was a six-time First-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Sanders made a big coaching move on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. He hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. Marion spent just one season with Sac. State, leading the Hornets to a 7-5 record in 2025 while putting up an average of 33.8 points per game. This was a big improvement for the Hornets compared to the 2024 season before Marino got there when they went 3-9.

🔥 WR DeAndre Moore. Decision to Join Buffs & Coach Marion 💛🦬



"Get your popcorn ready. Extremely excited and blessed to be here. I'm happier than I've ever been. We put together a great collection of staff"



🔄 @mooreofdmo https://t.co/MD7LsGrcMB pic.twitter.com/VQW2ZoZinG — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) April 19, 2026

Marion and Moore have a familiarity with one another dating back to Marion’s time as the Texas pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022. Marion played a role in recruiting Moore. Moore was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 wide receiver in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

“Coach Marion’s approach is extremely great. He’s been the same dude that I’ve known for the past three years. He’s been consistent,” Moore said. “He recruited me to Texas and he’s been the same person since I met him.”

Marion will be tasked with turning around the fortunes for a Colorado offense that struggled mightily in 2025. The Buffs' finished second to last in the Boig 12 conference in both points scored and yards gained per game. The only team with a worse offense was the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who went winless in Big 12 play.

Colorado wasn't much better, winning just one conference game and finishing the season with an overall record of 3-9. The Buffs will kick off their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3.

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