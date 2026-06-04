Deion Sanders Offers Honest Perspective on Colorado's Coaching Staff

Following a tough 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made several additions to the coaching staff and to the roster through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, who could all contribute to Colorado next season.

With the additions that the Buffaloes made, Sanders appears to be quite optimistic that Colorado could be a much-improved team and compete at a high level in the Big 12.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deion Sanders on Changes Within the Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Staff

“We’re gonna win, and we got to win. We have the best coaching staff that I’ve ever been a part of in my coaching career,” Sanders said in an interview with Baker Machado for Front Office Sports.

Last season, the Buffalo struggled to find consistent success on both sides of the ball, which was a major reason why Colorado finished with a 3-9 record. With the inconsistencies that the Buffaloes had, coaching seems to have played a major role and is a major reason why Coach Prime made significant changes with his coaching staff.

Three of the biggest additions that Sanders made to the coaching staff were hiring Brenan Marion to be the offensive coordinator, Chris Marve to be the defensive coordinator, and Josh Niblett to be the tight ends coach.

Based on the lack of success that Colorado had on both offense and defense, it appears that Sanders wanted to find coaches who could be mentors and leaders in both coordinator positions, but also other coaches on the staff who could bring a different experience than Colorado has had previously.

The additions of Marion, Marve, and Niblett, among other hires on the staff, seem to be something that Coach Prime is very excited about and could help Colorado to become a much better team with the ability to coach and mentor the players in a much different way than in previous seasons.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

New Transfer Portal Additions

In addition to the coaching staff, Sanders also had a new focus in terms of roster construction, which could go a long way in helping Colorado perform much better in 2026.

“I locked in and focused on what we needed, who we needed, and how we needed them out of the portal and watched every last one of them with staff and selected them and brought them in. When they sat in front of me, I felt like they were the guys that can take us back to where we belong. We have some good young men on the team. These guys not only smart, but they can play the game, they wanna play the game,” Sanders added when talking to Machado of Front Office Sports.

As Coach Prime alluded to, he and the staff recruited through the transfer portal with a lot more diligence and detail, which enabled him to have a better grasp of the players' skill sets, but also, throughout the process, evaluate their character as well.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

In order to build a strong culture, character is one of the most important aspects, which is why Sanders and the rest of the coaching staff have made such a big emphasis on finding players who have good character. If the Buffaloes can continue to find players with great character, they could develop into great leaders and help to bring others along the way to create a culture that should help Colorado to have more consistent success as a program in the future.

Not only did Colorado find players who have good character, but also players who have shown the ability to be productive and reliable. Sanders’s ability to find players who have good character, but also can be productive, is something that could help Colorado to be a much better team as soon as 2026.

Heading into next season, it will be interesting to see how the new approach that Colorado had from a Recruiting perspective works out for the Buffaloes on the field for the experienced players and for the younger players as they continue to develop.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Pressure on Deion Sanders With the Colorado Buffaloes

One of the major reasons for Sanders' changing his approach is the fact that he has been unable to find consistent success in Colorado. During Coach Prime’s time with the Buffaloes, he has a record of 16-21 over three seasons. In those three seasons, Sanders has only been able to record one winning season, which was in 2024 as Colorado went 9-4 and qualified for the Alamo Bowl.

However, as Sanders talked about, this seems to be his best coaching staff and roster since he has been with the Buffaloes. Based on the attention, the details that Coach Prime and the staff have had throughout the off-season, this could be the season where Colorado can find success once again, and put themselves in a position to have another winning season, become bowl-eligible, and potentially become very competitive in the Big 12.

If Sanders can build a program for Colorado that can perform consistently next season and for the future, the Buffaloes could be in a position to become one of the premier programs in the Big 12 and potentially in the country.

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