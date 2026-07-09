Deion Sanders Speaks Candidly About Adapting to NIL Era

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his fourth regular season coaching in Boulder, Colorado, and he has ridden a wave of constant change throughout college football. Whether it be the elimination of the spring transfer portal window or new eligibility rules, Sanders, and the rest of college football's coaches, have had to adjust continuously while also preparing their teams to compete on the field.

Deion Sanders on Balancing NIL

At Big 12 Media Days, "Coach Prime" spoke about what he's learned from dealing with the ever-changing environment and leading his players through such an environment:

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“As a coach, patience. It has taught me tremendous patience. It’s taught me that a lot of young men want to benefit from the game financially. A lot of young men want to benefit from the game because they love the game, and you've got to really understand there are two sides of this coin, and make sure you're flipping these kids on the right side, because it's a whole different game, and sometimes you can't get stuck in the old ways."

"You gotta go forward and welcome and invite some of the new school ways and adapt to them. Thank God, I got kids. I got five of them to keep me on my toes, keep me on my game, and keep me hip to what's coming and what's going on right now. So I'm thankful for that. And I got a little grandson; he can't really talk right now, but he can ask. So I'm thankful that they're keeping me on point.”

Sanders knows better than anyone how players can benefit financially from football, but "Prime Time" was only legally allowed to profit off of his talents and likeness until he reached the NFL. Now, the Colorado coach has endorsement deals with Aflac and his own Nike signature shoe, the Nike Air Diamond Turf.

Oct 27, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; NFL Network broadcaster Deion Sanders before the Tennessee Titans game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders also leveraged his star power into a broadcasting career, working with the NFL Network's pre-game show before Thursday Night Football games.

Now, "Coach Prime" is busy leading Colorado while also dealing with the world of NIL when it comes to both high school recruiting and the transfer portal. Some of his players have had their names and faces on Taco Bell cups in a partnership with the University, and Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis has an NIL deal with Starbucks.

Colorado Buffaloes' Roster Building

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams (10) throws a pass during an high school football scrimmage against James Lawson Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Antioch, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffs lost key pieces to the transfer portal like wide receiver Omarion Miller (Arizona State) and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (LSU), but Colorado did add some exciting new players like wide receivers Kam Perry, DeAndre Moore, and Danny Scudero as well as defensive backs Naeten Mitchell, Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, and more. The Buffs were also able to retain quarterback Julian Lewis, Colorado's expected starter in 2026.

In addition, Sanders and his staff have built some momentum on the recruiting trail. After signing less than 15 prospects in his first two high school recruiting classes, "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes currently have 20 commits in the class of 2027.

Colorado's class of 2027 is ranked No. 3 in the Big 12, headlined by prospects like four-star quarterback Andre Adams, four-star offensive lineman Dewey Young, and four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray.

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