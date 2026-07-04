The Best Player in Each Colorado Recruiting Class in the Deion Sanders Era

Throughout this offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have been able to experience much more success on the recruiting trail than in past cycles, as they have landed a total of 19 commits for the 2027 recruiting class, which ranks them as the No. 42 recruiting class in the country and No. 4 in the Big 12.

With the success that coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are having now in recruiting, it is time to take a look back at the recruiting classes under Coach Prime and who the best player was from each class.

It is important to note that the 2026 class is not included, as they are entering their freshman season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025: Julian Lewis - Quarterback

When looking at the 2025 class, there are a fw different players who could have been chosen, but quarterback Julian Lewis is the best player from the class at this point.

Last season, Lewis was able to play in four games and started in two of those games, which gave him valuable experience that could help him to lead Colorado to a successful season in 2026. In Lewis’s freshman season, he totaled 589 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and completed 55.3 percent of his passes.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a four-star recruit, Lewis does have a lot of pressure on him, however, last season the roster was not ready to compete, which is part of the reason why the Buffaloes went 3-9 and why Coach Prime waited to start Lewis until the end of the season.

Heading into next season, Lewis is surrounded by much better protection up front and great weapons, in addition to a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion who has helped to develop several quarterbacks with great success.

With a better situation all-around, Lewis should have an opportunity to prove that he is Colorado’s quarterback for 2026 and for the future, which may help the Buffaloes to maintain continuity and find sustained success.

Honorable Mentions: Quentin Gibson, Quannell Farakhan Jr., and Chauncey Gooden

2024: Jordan Seaton - Offensive Tackle

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

From the 2024 class, it is very clear that the best player is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who consistently performed to his five-star rating in his first two collegiate seasons.

In Seaton’s freshman year, he showed that he belonged at the Division I level as he started all 12 games and allowed just three sacks on 612 pass-blocking snaps. With Seaton’s freshman performance, he was named an All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman and an All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Freshman of the Year.

During Seaton’s sophomore year, he took a step forward as he allowed just one sack in the nine games that he started. Unfortunately, Seaton did miss the final three games due to injury, but he was still named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Following Seaton’s sophomore season, he chose to enter the transfer portal and has chosen to play for the LSU Tigers for the upcoming 2026 season.

Losing a player like Seaton could be tough for Colorado to overcome, as he was a five-star recruit and could be one of the better offensive tackles in the country, but after adding several tackles through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, the Buffaloes may have their Seaton replacement already on the roster.

Honorable Mentions: Micah Welch, Yahya Attia

2023: Omarion Miller - Wide Receiver

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 2023 class, which was the first under Sanders, wide receiver Omarion Miller has emerged as the best player.

In Miller’s first season with Colorado, he totaled 11 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown, which was similar to his production in his sophomore year as he tallied 10 receptions for 216 yards and one score.

The early part of Miller’s career with the Buffaloes did have limited opportunities with players like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Xavier Weaver getting most of the targets. However, after the 2024 season, those players left for the NFL, which opened the door for Miller to emerge as Colorado’s top receiver.

Miller’s 2025 season was definitely his best, as he recorded 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, asserting himself as Colorado’s best receiver, which earned him All-Big 12 Second Team honors. After the conclusion of the 2025 season, Miller decided to enter the transfer portal and ultimately decided that he will play for the Arizona State Sun Devils next season.

While the departure of Miller may hurt, Colorado’s wide receiver room looks very promising with a major emphasis in the transfer portal, which could help the Buffaloes offense spread the ball around more and put defenses in tough positions constantly.

Honorable Mentions: Dylan Edwards, Carmani McClain

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