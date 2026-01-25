Deion Sanders Makes Several Changes To Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Staff

The Colorado Buffaloes have a new cornerbacks coach.

Aaron Fletcher, who spent the last two seasons as co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach with the Abilene Christian Wildcats, will oversee coach Deion Sanders' old position. He's the latest change made to Coach Prime's staff after struggles in 2025.

Coach Prime Hires Longtime Cornerback Guru

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to a Well Off Media video documenting Colorado's first team meeting on Friday, Fletcher will coach the cornerbacks. Secondary coach Kevin Mathis will oversee the nickel, or slot corner, position group.

A native of Austin, Texas, Fletcher arrives in Boulder amid a long career overseeing secondaries. He had notable stints at Ole Miss, Missouri, Arizona State and Tulsa while directly shaping six eventual NFL draft picks.

Fletcher started his coaching journey in several powerhouse Texas high schools, where he was regarded as one of the nation's top developers of prep defensive backs. He mentored three future pros at three different stops, as Jalen Mills (DeSoto), Demontre Hurst (Lancaster) and Chris Houston (Lyndon B. Johnson) all enjoyed NFL careers.

He ascended to collegiate coaching in 2012, guiding the Houston Baptist (now Houston Christian) Huskies' football program through its first three years as secondary coach.

Fletcher then spent six seasons at Tulsa, where he truly flourished as a leader of defensive backs. The Golden Hurricane's pass defense consistently ranked near the top of the AAC during his tenure and even finished top-10 nationally in 2018.

Elite Developer

Nov 10, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Manny Bunch (10) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis defeated Tulsa 47-27. | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

He developed a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist (Allie Green IV), Wuerffel Trophy watchlist honoree (Akaleb Evans) and Tulsa's first NFL draft pick in 10 years (Reggie Robinson II, 2020). Evans followed Fletcher to Missouri and continued a standout career, becoming a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Also in Columbia, Fletcher was instrumental in the career of cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who was named to Pro Football Focus' (PFF) SEC All-Conference second team. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2022 and has appeared in every game this season for the Denver Broncos.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a Detroit Lions second-round pick in 2024, also played under Fletcher with the Tigers.

Under Fletcher's direction, Mizzou allowed just 206.7 passing yard/game in an SEC littered with air raids. The mark was good for 29th in the nation and a near 40-yard improvement from the year before he arrived.

Aug 31, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) warms up against the South Dakota Coyotes prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He took his first Power Four job as secondary coach at ASU, then spent 2023 as a defensive analyst at Ole Miss. He took NFL training camp intern jobs the following summer with the Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals, the latter of which included time spent under current Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

In 2024, Abilene Christian gave him his highest title yet. ACU reached the FCS playoffs' second round in both years after Fletcher arrived with a cumulative record of 18-10 (14-2 UAC).

In his first game, the Tigers nearly beat Texas Tech but lost by a point in overtime. They pulled off seven wins over ranked teams, including No. 2 Tarleton State.

Colorado's Pro Potential

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Now, Fletcher leads a cornerback room completely renovated following the Buffs' disastrous season. Former James Madison Duke Justin Eaglin, an All-Sun Belt Second Teamer last year, should lead the crew with Cree Thomas (Notre Dame) and Emory Floyd (Appalachian State) making up other notable transfers.

Colorado also brought in several prep outside corners for Fletcher to craft: Preston Ashley, Maurice Williams and Alexander Ward. Mathis will continue to work with nickelbacks, which could include Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette.