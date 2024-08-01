Deion Sanders on leaving Colorado with his sons: "That's the dumbest thing"
Deion Sanders has tirelessly reiterated his commitment to the Colorado football program, yet skepticism persists. The recent comments by Coach Prime on SiriusXM College underscore his frustration with the rumors suggesting he will leave Boulder once his sons depart for the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders doubled down on his dedication and stated, “I’m gonna leave when my kids leave...that’s the dumbest thing I ever saw in my life, like, I’m gonna follow my sons. Come on. That’s not a dad.”
Sanders' statements highlight his belief that his role extends beyond his own interests and reaffirms a deep-rooted commitment to the program. He also reflected on his career, noting that his longevity in football has always been about others, not himself. This selflessness, he believes, is why he continues to receive blessings from God.
“It has to be about them. God blesses me because it’s always about somebody else...It’s not about me. He blesses me because we make sure it’s about the kids, it’s about the families, it’s about the mother, it’s about something else,” Sanders said.
Despite his emphatic denials, rumors about Sanders leaving Colorado persist to swirl around. Some have speculated that his vigorous defense may be a cover for an impending departure after the upcoming season. ESPN's Paul Finebaum said he could be positioning himself for a role at USC, but others have pointed out the demands for the job in Southern California. This theory supports that Sanders' strong reactions are a strategic move to conceal his true intentions.
Alternatively, Sanders could simply be exasperated with the ongoing speculation and wants the focus to shift to the upcoming 2024 football season. This season is critical not only for his tenure in Boulder, but also for several NFL prospects who have the potential to elevate Colorado’s reputation. Coach Prime’s steadfast commitment remains a focal point as the Buffs prepare for a pivotal year.