Colorado’s Big Weekend Transforms Recruiting Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes added two four-star recruits in the course of two days. Offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray committed to the Buffs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, per On3. The site also lists both as four-star recruits

With these major additions to their 2027 class, the Buffaloes now sit much higher in both the national and Big 12 recruiting rankings. Per On3, Colorado has the No. 2 recruiting class in the Big 12 and the No. 38 class nationally.

How the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 Recruiting Class Stacks Up Against the Big 12

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

With the additions of Jones, Kelly-Murray and underrated cornerback Prince Washington, the Buffaloes reached the top five of the Big 12 in recruiting rankings. The Buffaloes rank second in the Big 12 per On3 and fourth per 247Sports. The former gives the Buffaloes a class rating of 86.412, only trailing the Texas Tech Raiders’ class, which is rated a 93.413.

Colorado is tied with the Red Raiders with nine total recruits, a total that ranks third in the Big 12. The primary difference between the two classes is the Red Raiders’ two top recruits, who are among the best overall prospects in the nation. Those players are five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who is On3’s top-rated player nationally, and five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney.

The reputation Texas Tech has built for its ability to develop premier pass rushers is what makes it such a draw for these high-end recruits. Colorado has been pursuing pass rushers in its own right, adding Ba’Roc Willis and Kenny Fairley, both of whom are listed as three-star recruits by On3.

But Texas Tech freshly sent edge rusher David Bailey to the NFL after developing him from a decent contributor in the pass rush to a dominant force in just one year as a Red Raider. Still, despite that reputation, Colorado has been competitive with Texas Tech on the recruiting trail and is hot on its tail after an eventful week of commitments.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ National Recruiting Rankings Climb

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes also saw a major jump in the national rankings, entering the top 40 of both On3 and 247Sports’ rankings. The former has the Buffs listed as having the No. 38 recruiting class nationally, whereas the latter ranks them 35th in the country.

Colorado has come a long way since mid-May, when it held a sub-top-50 recruiting class in both sites’ rankings.

How the Colorado Buffaloes Generated a Burst of Recruiting Commitments

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That climb was no coincidence, though. Colorado held a major recruiting weekend from May 15 through May 17. It hosted four four-star recruits and several additional recruits with three-star and below ratings on official visits during that stretch, according to LockedOnBuffs.

Jones and Willis were among those in attendance, in addition to safety/quarterback Gabe Jenkins. The two-way player is a four-star recruit according to both On3 and 247Sports, with the former announcing his commitment on May 20.

Deion Sanders and his staff are ahead of the curve when it comes to their 2027 class, and as the summer rolls along, the Buffs will look to climb even higher in the national rankings.

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