Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Named Finalist for Elite Texas Receiver Recruit

Despite the Colorado Buffaloes landing the commitment of blue-chip wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray on Monday, they’re taking no days off in their pursuit of more offensive weapons on the recruiting trail.

The latest target the Buffaloes are pursuing is three-star receiver Brody Knowles. On his Instagram, he named Colorado as one of the final four programs he’s considering in his recruiting journey, as it will have to fend off four other programs for Andre Adams’s next weapon in the 2027 class.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ competition for Brody Knowles

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Trent Battle (6) sheds the tackle attempt by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have their work cut out for them in their pursuit of Knowles. His other four finalists include programs from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12.

The Buffaloes are also a step behind the rest of the competition, as they are the one program of his final five that he hasn’t paid a visit to. The Buffs primary competition will likely come from the TCU Horned Frogs, as Knowles has shown the most interest in them to this point.

Per Rivals, Knowles has taken nine visits to Fort Worth, four more than any other program that has recruited him. The Horned Frogs’ campus also sits just 17 miles from where Knowles currently plays for the Southland Carroll High School Dragons in Southlake, Texas.

Knowles also named Illinois, Arkansas as finalists.

The Buffaloes need to get a visit scheduled quickly, or it won’t be long before they fall out of contention with those programs.

How Brody Knowles would fit in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knowles would be a perfect addition for Colorado to pair alongside Kelly-Murray in Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme. The duo would act as a perfect contrast to one another and would give defenses too many different looks to effectively shut down CU’s passing attack.

Kelly-Murray is an elite slot receiver who specializes in using his agility to lose cornerbacks on short to medium routes. On the other hand, Knowles is a rangy receiver with a good catch radius who would undoubtedly succeed in taking the top off of defenses.

Those two, paired with the stout run game that is an essential part of the ‘Go-Go’ offense, would create a unit that is hard to stop in 2027 and beyond. With Adams at the helm, Colorado would have an embarrassment of riches at its disposal to distribute the ball to. The only issue would be making sure everyone gets enough touches, which can be a struggle in offenses with such a high number of talented playmakers. However, that is a good problem to have.

How Brody Knowles became a three-star recruit

Southlake Carroll's Brody Knowles makes the catch near the goal line during the 6A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Austin Vandegrift on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knowles has been a highly productive receiver over the past two seasons with the Dragons. He saw his first major involvement in the offense as a sophomore, when he appeared in 15 games. He caught 37 passes for 539 yards and eight touchdowns on an average of 14.6 yards per catch.

He followed that up with an even better season as a junior. Knowles actually saw a decrease in targets, but was far more effective with each pass he hauled in. He finished with 36 receptions for 816 yards and seven touchdowns on an average of 22.7 yards per catch.

His contributions on a team as prestigious as Southlake Carroll are a good sign that his skills will translate to the next level. If the Buffs can make a late push for Knowles, they’d add another immensely talented recruit to what is already one of the best classes in the Big 12.

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