Deion Sanders Pushes Back on Colorado Offensive Changes

A number of Colorado Buffaloes fans have already become fed up with the efforts of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Despite the fact that he was hired during the offseason and has only called plays in five games thus far, the Buffs’ offensive product has been the worst of the Coach Prime era, leading some fans to call for his job already.

During his Tuesday press conference, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked if he has any plans to change play-calling duties given the poor offensive product. However, his answer wasn’t what the fans who are pessimistic about Marion wanted to hear.

Deion Sanders’ comments on changing play-callers

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders not only shot down the idea of changing play-callers at this point, but he didn’t even linger on the idea for a second.

“No, we're good. We're good. We just got to get productivity. This is a whole different circumstance,” Sanders said. “This is a whole different route. This is a whole different way. Why wouldn't I believe in Brennan? I believe in him. I could hear the play going in, and I know what's supposed to happen. And sometimes when it's not executed, I know where that comes from, and I know how to follow the yellow brick road and understand what's at the end of it.”

Sanders has pointed to the quarterback position primarily as what has been holding the Buffs’ offense back thus far, and this was a continuation of his blaming the players’ execution for the lack of production. So while he hasn’t been shy about changing offensive play-callers mid-season in the past, it appears that won’t be the case for Marion.

“So it's not that kind of party right now. In some other instances, it might have been, but this is not that case,” Sanders said.

Brennan Marion’s lack of production

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At some point, though, the lack of production has to circle back to Marion. Colorado’s offensive struggles have been the same regardless of which quarterback they’ve trotted out. Although they’ve yet to call on freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne to make a start, it certainly wouldn’t be a player-related issue if Marion can’t make it work with any of them.

Colorado averages the second-fewest points per game in the Power Four, only above the Stanford Cardinal of the ACC. While its yardage averages haven’t been quite that poor, the Buffs’ inability to score in the red zone is enough to consider the ‘Go-Go’ offense a no-go thus far.

The preseason hype of the ‘Go-Go’ offense

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s offensive struggles are particularly disappointing given the preseason hype the ‘Go-Go’ offense received. With Marion’s success with the likes of the Sacramento State Hornets and UNLV Rebels, the general consensus was that the scheme would translate to the Power Four level with no issues.

In addition, Colorado added a plethora of proven playmakers at its skill positions, and they brought high expectations of their own.

However, the likes of wide receivers Kam Perry, Danny Scudero, Quentin Gibson, Hykeem Williams and Ernest Campbell, as well as running back Richard Young and Colorado’s tight end room aside from Charlie Williams, have flopped for a variety of reasons this year.

The inefficiency with which Marion has utilized them has been a key contributor to that, though, and if it continues much longer, this conversation may need to be revisited by Sanders.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.