Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to the podium on Tuesday to speak on CU's upcoming matchup against the UCF Knights and the offseason to follow.

Here's a look at everything Sanders said, and what's on the line in the Buffs' final game of the 2026 season.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I want to see effort, consistent effort. That's one thing that you have a true disdain for when you're coaching. You don't want to see anybody giving up. I don't want to see the practice. I don't want to see a lack of effort at practice. You know, I highlight those plays and show it to them. ‘This is what we look like on that particular play, is that a winning effort? Did we make a winning call as coaches? Are we applying a true expectation?’" Sanders said.

“So, I don't want these guys to give up because that fan base that fills that stadium up, they haven’t, true CU Buff fans, they haven’t and 99 percent of these kids haven’t. They haven't, and they're fighting to the end. That's why when I say I'm proud of them, I really am. It's easy to tuck your tail and run home and get up out of here and go collect your check, but they're not doing that. They're fighting their butts off,” Sanders said.

Opening statement

“Tough game last week. Tough, tough defeat. We flushed it. I still have a few lingering thoughts about it. We cannot turn the ball over. Penalties as well. But one thing that is not is the effort and the will to win; they want to win like everything in their life, coaches included. Tremendous staff as well. Tremendously proud of them on that front. But we got to do a better job with penalties as well as discipline in some of the calls that we're making. We got to execute,” Sanders said.

“We execute, it's a no-brainer. I mean, to be in a game, and this is not a consolation prize, but to be in a game with, I think, four turnovers still is unbelievable to even have an opportunity to win. But we came up short. Now I'm flushing it,” Sanders said.

“Coach Frost, one of my favorites, second stint at UCF. I remember, and I'm a Florida boy, so I try to keep up with Florida things. I didn't know he was a quarterback. I mean, looks like a darn linebacker. Very fond of the way he approaches the game, the way he approaches his players as well as coaching; he's a tremendous figurehead. He's tremendous. When I say figurehead, I mean he's the main figure there at UCF, and he's the head of all the operations,” Sanders said.

“He's an unbelievable coach to me. I really do believe that, and he's the best man for that job. The team is tough, gritty defensively; they can get after it. I mean, really get after it. They got a few guys over there that are tremendous and stout at certain positions. A running back who I feel like is one of the best in the Big 12. They got a receiver that is a vertical threat at all times, every snap, every play, and the quarterback is just doing his job. They're tough,” Sanders said.

“Quarterback's a threat to run the ball as well. They do some tremendous things to keep you off balance with jetting and inside-outside zone reads and RPOs. I like what they're doing. I really do,” Sanders said.

“Now on to us. Students of the week. Larry Johnson III, [Jason] Stokes, defensive back from Pflugerville, Texas. Another big sports week for the Buffs. Soccer beat Air Force. They traveled to Waco, where they faced Clemson on Friday in the second round. Men's cross country, then the second at the NCAA championships for four runners earn All-American honors in the top 40. They're getting it. Oh my God, hey man, cross country, you go,” Sanders said.

“Women's cross country team placed 14th and added additional All-American performances. Volleyball went on the road, won two matches, five sets. Men's basketball heads to Palm Desert this week to play Stanford tonight. And tomorrow they'll play the winner of a Grand Canyon and St. Louis. Women's basketball headed to Cancun. Wow! This week, that's what you get when you play great: you're headed to Cancun. We'll play three games starting with Oregon on Thanksgiving Day; that's a heck of a Thanksgiving,” Sanders said.

“Joseph [Williams], my man, surpassed 1,000 yards receiving. Gideon [ESPN Lampron], 124 tackles, the most in one season at CU since 2016. Leads all Power Four schools. Has 17.5 tackles for loss, which is the most in CU history by an inside linebacker, one TFL away from entering the top 10 in history and has played one season. Randon [Fontenette] went over 100 tackles with another 14 at Cincinnati. He is a little sick right now,” Sanders said.

“Leads all defensive backs nationally in tackles. That is unbelievable. Those two guys- Liona [Lefau] is at 91 tackles on the season. Haven't had three players with 100 tackles since 1996. Unbelievable, unbelievable for these guys,” Sanders said.

“Coaching staff, they're looking upward. I feel like they're making some great adjustments. We gotta just get everybody on the same page, and we'll have a much better, productive day if everybody's on the same page at all times,” Sanders said.

What he’s meant by the Colorado Buffaloes’ losses being “on me”

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They're not ill-prepared. I don't think they're ill-prepared. I think we're just not making some of the plays that we're capable of making … I'm not trying to get defensive. I'm just trying to explain to you so you can see it. So I'm trying to paint a picture. It's not because of that. When you think of some of the things that happen, it's not because of this or that. Like it's a guy right there, or the scheme predicates this, or it predicates that, and we're just not getting it done,” Sanders said.

“We got to get it done … Quite a few, quite a few. You may not see them because they're not alarming. There have been many throughout the game. If you have a headset like some of us do, you pretty much know what I'm saying, what I'm not suggesting, what I'm saying. This needs to happen right now, so a lot of those things are happening. You may not believe it, but they are happening,” Sanders said.

How he’s evolved as a coach this season

“I think every coach settles into a routine, and you understand this is your routine. This gets you ready and prepared because 100 percent of it is mental. You know, for a coach. It's not physical. We can't do anything physical. It's mental and communication. Make sure the communication is clear and concise. To make sure you're mentally stable and in the right frame of mind. That you don't get too up, you don't get too down, and you're not extremely emotional,” Sanders said.

“Because these are young men. These are kids that follow your lead. So if you get extremely emotional, they're going to be extremely emotional. Some things that you may have to exert yourself a little more and project a little more in your voice to make sure they get the point, and they do. They respond tremendously. It's a lot of small conversations that you may not be aware of. That goes a long way throughout the game,” Sanders said.

If the noise around his job security has been different

“No, it's not. Noise is noise. Like when you're fighting for a Super Bowl, you're playing for a World Series. That that's some noise. That's some noise, and you're Himothy, and you got Jerry Rice looking at you, or Michael Irving, and the championship game is on the line. That's noise as well. This may be noise because you're here, but my life, my kids, my daughters, my sons, we've been dealing with noise for a long time, and I'm the father,” Sanders said.

“So I've been trying to allow them to understand how to handle it, how to prepare, how to still develop and do what you've been called to do in spite of it. We really don't know life without noise. We don't know what that feels like. Maybe one day I will, when I walk away in the sunset and walk along on the beach. But as of right now, I don't know what that feels like,” Sanders said.

“Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or infects my life? Like I'm here on assignment for these kids, and if I'm not here any longer, I'll move on to God's next assignment. So that doesn't affect me like it may affect you, or may affect some others, but this is like I'm in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I'm winning life,” Sanders said.

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If he’s happy with his tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stands of the field before their game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't judge me. I leave it to y'all, man. I'm not sitting up and putting a check or a minus on each day. I want to look at the Lord, and He says, ‘Well done, my faithful servant.’ Whether you said it, or you, or you, or you, I don't care about that. Do I seek to please men or do I seek to please God? If I seek to please men, I would not be a servant of the Lord. That's what the book says. That's not me. I'm happy with life. I'm extremely happy with life,” Sanders said.

“We've lost a kid. We have another kid dealing with some stuff. I just talked to one of my dear friends. He just talked about his son fighting cancer. Like, do you know how much larger life is, man? So that's the concerns of mine. Do I want to win? You darn Skippy! Yes, with all my heart, with all my soul. And if you knew me, knew me, you would know how much I want to win. Not just for me, because I'm a winner,” Sanders said.

“I want to win for this city, for this fan base, for the kids in the locker room, the coaching staff, and the people who really, really, truly care, not the people who are doing it for a click and to use us for income. I'm not doing it for that. I want to win for those people like [Liz Munsterteiger] right there, for her tremendous husband that she's lost. I mean, you got to understand, man. This is a bigger picture. I want to win with all my heart,” Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ stars not giving up

“Sometimes you get glory in your losses. What I mean by that is it’s easy for those guys to tuck their tails and pack it in. Gideon has had a great year. If he doesn't play this last game, what is that gonna do for him? Same thing with Randon. The same thing with several other players. I mean, Joseph came over today and said, ‘Coach, can I get in there at safety a little bit if we need it?’ Like, that's the way they think. They want to help,” Sanders said.

“They’re not tucking it and walking away somberly, like melancholy music playing, like it's the end of the road. No man, these kids they want to go out strong, and they've already analyzed what happened when this and that, and they feel like it could be fixed,” Sanders said.

Finding consistency between units

“No, I just feel like we all got to be on the same page. Like it's not that we hadn't. As we all- I've said a numerous amount of times- the offense, the defense, and the special teams need to show up. That's being on the same page. That's what I mean by that. I'm not saying there's dysfunction. Ain't nobody fighting and bickering, and ain't none of that going on. We just got to show up to the game at the same time and contribute tremendously,” Sanders said

“Like last week, we got an offense that started off slow, defense started off slow, offense picked it up. Defense didn’t. Special teams were consistent; have been consistent for quite some time now. But we just got to all show up, and we've shown what we could do when we all show up at the same time. That's not insinuating something’s not together,” Sanders said.

If a win on Saturday means the Colorado Buffaloes turned the season around

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't know if you’re turned around the right direction if it's not a winning season in many minds, and I want to just not win this weekend as a consolation prize but to win because we're capable of winning. I want to show what we're capable of doing. So it's no consolation prizes when you don't have a winning record. It's none of that. Sure, Randon could get his tackles. Joseph could get more yards. DeAndre [Moore Jr.] could have a heck of a game,” Sanders said.

“It has to be a heck of a heck of a game to get to 1,000. But you got to think about having 670 yards, and Joseph having or passing 1,000 yards this season has been tremendous, man. That's a tremendous task to even eclipse that, so I'm proud of them. But there are no consolation prizes,” Sanders said.

Joseph Williams’ next steps

“Joseph will get offered a lot of money to go somewhere and play football, and I will give him the best advice that I could possibly give him not only as a coach, but as a family friend, as somebody who has dealt with deals and contracts, and make sure it does not disrupt the love and the level of the family that they have right now. But I care for all these kids, so a lot of these things that happen, I know about them, and I want to lead these kids in the right direction,” Sanders said.

“I don't want to be selfish to say, 'Hey, man, you know we only have this, or we could have that, or we could offer you this.’ I want to do what's best for them, because sometimes you don't look at the whole picture, and sometimes you do. I just want to make sure they get the whole photograph, that they can look at the whole entire picture, so that their life is so much easier after they make a decision and they can live with it, regardless of whatever it is,” Sanders said.

Sean Kinney’s impact

“Sean is the glue. He's the main guy on the offensive line. You could sugarcoat it. [But, no,] the way he grades out every week, the job that he does, the discipline that he exudes, the way he goes about his business, the respect that he's attained in that room, and he's not scared to check people and tell them how he feels. I'm proud of that young man.” Sanders said.

“It's a bunch of guys on either side of the ball, as well as special teams that I'm really tremendously proud of, and they may be in the shadows. And hadn't gotten much attention, but they've been so valuable and valuable to this team. It's unbelievable. And he is definitely probably number one that's in the shadows that does his job week in and week out. He's a good guy too,” Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ unsung heroes

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Mate [Damon Greaves]. Mate has been so darn consistent, so good at what he's been doing. Leon [Bell]. We don't really highlight him a lot. Have not seen him give up, give in, or give out. He plays his game. Once R.J. [Johnson] found stability, he's been tremendous. He had some hiccups, true in the Oklahoma State game, but since then- and this is his first time being out there for a length of time,” Sanders said.

“I know Ben [Finneseth] didn't have his best performance last week, but the way he's filled in and kept everybody on the same page has been phenomenal. I know last week wasn't his best. I'm gonna reiterate that, but he's been phenomenal in the communication aspect of it and making sure everybody is great. When Boo [Carter] plays outside, he has been lockdown, shut down. He's not giving up too many balls outside. Inside, a couple,” Sanders said.

“Big Larry [Johnson III] has gotten in there and gone to tackle when he was moved from guard. He's gone to tackle, and he's been consistent as ever. Chauncey [Gooden], we flip-flopped him, but he's Mr. Consistent. He just does his job. He grades out well every darn weekend. We got a freshman playing left tackle that has been extraordinary for a freshman, and I'm not sugarcoating it. The kid is gonna be really valuable,” Sanders said.

“He's going to be valuable to people at the conclusion of the season. So he's one that you want to hold on to. But that kid is unbelievable. He's a good person. Got a lot of good people on this team. We ain't going to jail. We ain't flunking classes. We're not showing out in the community. But we ain't winning games. We’ve just got to win games. Everything else is on point. Just got to win games,” Sanders said.

“So when you talk about discipline, I understand that we're not disciplined as we want to be on the field. But they darn well show discipline in their classroom. Just got to find a way to convert, transfer that onto the field. You don't have to worry about our kids beating nobody up in public and doing nothing stupid; we don't. We don't even select those kids at all,” Sanders said.

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