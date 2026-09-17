Colorado Coaches Offer Clarity on Danny Scudero and Kam Perry's Injuries

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for a tough road test against the Northwestern Wildcats, two of their key receivers are attempting to bounce back from injury. Danny Scudero and Kam Perry suffered fall camp setbacks and have had slow starts to the 2026 season as a result.

Coach Deion Sanders gave a brief evaluation of their progress in his Tuesday press conference, but wide receivers coach Rashad Davis went further in depth on Wednesday. The two playmakers could be crucial down the stretch of Colorado’s season, so here’s a look at the updates their coaches provided.

Deion Sanders’ overview of Danny Scudero and Kam Perry’s progress

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders was realistic about both of his receivers, as they have been nonfactors in the Buffaloes’ first two games. It’s been clear that their injuries and lack of symmetry with the offense were holding them back.

“I don't know if Danny's going to be healthy this week,” Sanders said. “Kam definitely is going to be healthy. He's going to play; nothing happened to Kam. He's good. He's got to lock in a little more in understanding what we're trying to accomplish. But the kid can play the game. I mean, he makes plays in practice on a daily basis; love what he brings to the table. Just got to keep their energy up and keep that dog in the forefront of his mind because he is that.”

How close Rashad Davis believes Danny Scudero is to healthy

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Scudero has been playing, it has been a far cry from his dominant 2025 campaign. He was the nation’s leading receiver last season, racking up 88 catches for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns with the San Jose State Spartans. However, through two games in 2026, he only has five catches for 24 yards without a touchdown.

“When you talk about Danny, he’s a dog,” Davis said. “He’s got that dog mentality. So there aren’t really any ‘struggles’ when it comes to him. He’s mentally tough; he’s physically tough as anybody on the field and he’s making the right strides to do what he has to do to get back. He’s working, and we’ll see where we are at the end of the week … we may see him on Saturday, we may not, but he’s working.”

What Rashad Davis is looking for from Kam Perry

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State cornerback Tre Turner (1) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry (7) in the second half against Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis seconded that Perry will play, but he also addressed his slow start. The fact that Perry is undoubtedly healthy and has still only recorded three receptions for 22 yards and no touchdowns has been concerning for fans. But according to Davis, he’s headed in the right direction with a breakout just over the horizon.

“I’m looking for consistency and making sure he gets back to the Kam that we all know,” Davis said. “He took some time off when we were in camp, and we’re just getting him back up to speed, and he’s right on track with where he wants to be. So you guys will see a lot of explosive things from him here in the future.”

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