What Deion Sanders' Quarterback Decision Means for Julian Lewis

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense was spinning its tires for the majority of its contest against the Baylor Bears. In the first half, quarterback Julian Lewis was largely to blame for those struggles.

His 11-of-16 passing day for just 75 yards, no touchdowns and three unnecessary sacks were uninspiring, to say the least, and resulted in him being benched for Isaac Wilson. However, coach Deion Sanders suggested that this change may only be a temporary one.

Why Deion Sanders chose Isaac Wilson

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) hands the ball off to running back JaQuail Smith (23) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Weber State Wildcats, freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne was the backup to Lewis and entered the game when the score was out of reach. He impressed in fall camp and beat out Wilson for the backup job, but that changed today.

Wilson got the call when Lewis struggled, prompting questions to Sanders about that decision. He revealed that choosing Wilson was more of a one-game choice, and that there is much to be decided in the future.

“It’s a plan, and you’ve got to stick with the plan,” Sanders said. “When you go to Sweetwyne, that’s more of a long-term type of thought process. When you go to Isaac, he’s going to get us in the right positions and he’s going to do his thing. Now, we’ve got to assess everything and see where we’re going.”

What Deion Sanders said about Julian Lewis’ future

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Sanders wasn’t willing to commit to Sweetwyne in any long-term sense means that Lewis could be back under center in the near future. Sanders even jumped to Lewis’ defense unprompted after answering that question.

“Don’t give up on JuJu,” Sanders said. “Don’t do that; don’t give up on JuJu. I think he plays with tremendous effort, tremendous heart and he’s not quitting. We’re not abandoning anybody; we just needed a change and inspiration at that time, in some kind of way.”

Lewis just turned 19 years old on Sept. 21, making him the second-youngest starting quarterback in the Power Four, only ahead of No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon. He still has lots of growing to do and has been under tremendous pressure since taking over the starting role. He has plenty of time to improve, but fans may begin to wonder if that will take place at Colorado if he stays on the bench for too long.

What’s next for the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense?

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The upcoming week of practice is perhaps the most vital of Colorado’s season thus far. There will be a full-blown quarterback battle taking place, as all three will likely be in contention. The Buffaloes have a tough test against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in their homecoming game in Week 5, so Sanders will be looking for the quarterback he thinks is least likely to lose them the game in that spotlight.

He’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to put that much pressure on the quarterback position, which is why it’s less about which quarterback has the best chance to pull off the upset, and more about which one can take care of and distribute the ball most effectively.

Sanders is slated to speak on Tuesday, which will be the only chance fans have to hear about the ongoing battle ahead of Colorado’s matchup with the Red Raiders.

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