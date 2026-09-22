Deion Sanders’ Strong Take on Julian Lewis After Career-Worst Performance

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense was sluggish against the Northwestern Wildcats in their 41-7 loss in Week 3. A large part of that was the ineffective game that quarterback Julian Lewis put together.

Just a week removed from winning Big 12 Freshman of the Week, Lewis threw for just 168 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions on 19-of-29 passing. But despite Lewis’ career-worst performance, coach Deion Sanders is sticking by his side entering Big 12 play.

Taking the pressure off Julian Lewis

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Sanders was asked about Lewis throwing the first two interceptions of his college career against Northwestern, he quickly applied context to that stat.

“How many games has he played in his career?” Sanders asked postgame. “Don’t put that much pressure on him; let’s take it off. That’s going to happen. You didn’t think we were going to go through the durn whole season without a pick [did you]? That’s not going to happen.”

Lewis was making just his fifth start and his seventh game appearance of his career against the Wildcats. Frankly, it was impressive in and of itself that Lewis had made it that long without throwing an interception, as most first-year starters, especially as freshmen, throw a pick in their first game or two.

Lewis throwing an interception wasn’t a matter of if; it was a matter of when. Unfortunately for him, his team couldn’t recover from its turnovers, and those interceptions were a building block among a mountain of mistakes in a blowout loss.

What Deion Sanders is looking for

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But while it’s safe to say that nobody believed Lewis would go his entire career without throwing an interception, what fans really want to know is how he’ll respond, since he hasn’t had to do that in college thus far.

Sanders confirmed that that is his primary focus as well.

“The way he rebounds and recovers from that [is what’s important],” Sanders said. “We just don’t want him getting afraid to go out there and hang it out. ‘Just go do your thing; if it happens, it happens, let’s go.’ It’s just like a cornerback getting beat. “Ok, let’s go, let’s flush it and let’s go.’ That’s what we’re looking for.”

Lewis won’t be catching a break, as Colorado will be back on the road to face the Baylor Bears, kicking off Big 12 play in Week 4.

Julian Lewis’ path forward

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But while Lewis will be thrown right back into another road environment, it provides an opportunity for him to bounce back. He won’t have much time to dwell on his mistakes, as Colorado has already begun preparation for the Bears.

Additionally, Lewis won’t have to deal with poor weather conditions, which have played a major role in his two poor starts of the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Northwestern.

As the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs proved against Baylor last week, offenses can have success against the Bears’ defense if they ride behind their quarterback. If offensive coordinator Brennan Marion elects to do that in Week 4, Lewis can pick up where he left off against the Weber State Wildcats in his record-breaking Week 2 performance.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.