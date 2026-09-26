Colorado Buffaloes vs. Baylor Bears Live Score Updates

The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears in their Big 12 opener. The Buffaloes are fresh off a blowout 41-7 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 3 and desperately need a rebound.

But the Wildcats took the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers down to the wire on Friday, so the Buffs may have simply run into a tough customer. The Buffaloes will show what their identity truly is in this road test, as far tougher opponents await them just beyond the horizon.

Pregame:

Colorado Buffaloes seeking an offensive bounceback

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass in the first half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are averaging just 10.5 points per game against Power Four opponents, as they have been sloppy offensively against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Northwestern Wildcats. The weather conditions in those games weren’t ideal, as the Buffs battled humidity in Georgia and pouring rain in Evanston, Illinois. But that won’t be the case in Waco, so who needs to step up?

First of all, quarterback Julian Lewis needs to improve. He held Colorado’s offense back in both of those games, namely against Northwestern. He threw the first two interceptions of his college career against the Wildcats while completing just 19 of his 29 passing attempts.

The Buffaloes also fumbled the ball twice out of the backfield and failed to convert on three fourth-down attempts, putting them in a hole far too steep to climb out of. If Colorado hopes to start Big 12 play 1-0, it will need to eliminate those game-killing mistakes.

Importance of the Colorado Buffaloes’ pass rush

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the offense can do its job, Colorado’s defense should have an easier time finding success, as it won’t have to spend as much time on the field. When it is on the field, though, watch for defensive coordinator Chris Marve to dial up the blitz with regularity.

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway is coming back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss the last two games, and he likely isn’t 100 percent. His mobility should be decreased as a result, and Colorado can capitalize on that if edge rushers Lamont Lester Jr. and Toby Anene can replicate their Week 1 performances.

Key injuries to note

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s key injuries come mostly on the offensive side of the ball.

Colorado will be without 2025 FBS receiving yards leader Danny Scudero again this week, as he will miss his second-straight game after trying to come back from a leg injury too early this season. He appeared in both of Colorado’s first two games before injuries placed him back on the sideline against Northwestern. As a player who was viewed as one of Colorado’s top offensive weapons coming into the year, it’s been a disappointing start to his season.

The Buffaloes will also be without Demetrius Hunter once again. The rotational center was injured against Georgia Tech, and hasn’t appeared in a game since. This means that Lafayette Leopards transfer Sean Kinney will take all of the snaps at center once again on the road.

Finally, running back Damian Henderson II is doubtful for this game. He has been Colorado’s go-to option for short-yardage situations, as he provides unique thump with his 6-2, 205-pound frame not found in the rest of the room. If he’s unable to go, Colorado will need to scheme around not having much of a power run game, unless it plans to use Micah Welch in hopes of having the same results as with Henderson.

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