Deion Sanders says Robert Livingston came to Colorado "highly favored" from NFL
Deion Sanders is known for his meticulous approach to coaching. He took his time and made a significant decision in hiring Robert Livingston as the new defensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes this offseason.
During last week’s Big 12 football media days in Las Vegas, Sanders opened up on his decision to hire Livingston. He replaces Charles Kelly, who joined Sanders’ staff after being with Nick Saban at Alabama. After spending the last 12 seasons in Cincinnati, Livingston's move positions him to bet on himself for a possible head coaching opening down the line. Coach Prime shared that Livingston’s decade-plus of NFL coaching experience made him an attractive hire.
“I like the relationships and the thought process of a pro,” Sanders said at Big 12 media days. “Coach Livingston was recommended to me by a few pros that I’m well familiar with and I trust, Mike Zimmer being one of them. His interview process and his consistency and his thought process and his relatability placed him well above the other applicants. I’m happy I made the decision. When we look back on it, first of all, I pray to God that I can keep him because I feel like we’re going to kick butt."
Livingston's tenure with the Bengals was marked by impressive achievements. In 2022, he helped Cincinnati rank third in the NFL in pass touchdowns allowed and eighth in interceptions. His coaching journey began with the Bengals as a scout in 2012, transitioning to a coach in 2015, and later focusing on the defensive backs, particularly the safeties, from 2016 onwards. He has been instrumental in the development of standout players like Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.
The Colorado defense is set to undergo significant changes under Livingston's guidance. His 4-2-5 hybrid scheme promises a revamped defensive strategy for the upcoming season. This scheme allows players like Shilo Sanders to play more freely at free safety and positions Travis Hunter closer to the line, enhancing their playmaking abilities. These adjustments are particularly advantageous as both players prepare for potential NFL careers.
Coach Prime's decision to hire Livingston reflects a strategic move to strengthen the Buffaloes' defense with an experienced NFL coach. As the season progresses, Sanders is optimistic about the impact Livingston will have, hoping to retain him for the long term and achieve considerable success on the field.