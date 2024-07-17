Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter's talents never witnessed in college football
The Colorado Buffaloes' 2024 football season is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the anticipation of two players embarking on a last dance, aiming for top-five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Among these two standout players, Travis Hunter stands out as a uniquely versatile athlete, occupying a space few have ever reached.
While Shedeur Sanders is an exceptional quarterback, it is Hunter who mirrors Deion Sanders' legendary status as a player more closely. Hunter's dynamic performance on both offense and defense during his inaugural season in Boulder was nothing short of historic. Despite the Buffaloes finishing with a 4-8 record in Deion Sanders' first year as head coach, Hunter's contributions were significant.
Hunter's season was not without challenges. He missed several crucial games due to an injury sustained from a hit in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Nonetheless, his impact was undeniable. As a wide receiver, Hunter recorded 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, he accumulated 30 tackles and three interceptions. His ability to excel on both sides of the ball is a rarity in modern football, making him the first player in over 25 years to achieve success as a jack-of-all-trades. Many have thrown out Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey, but neither had gone at both ends consistently like Hunter.
“This kid is a flat-out playmaker. He is something that we have not seen in college football, Sanders said about Hunter at Big 12 Media Days. "Charles Woodson was him, Champ Bailey was him. I mean, these guys were unbelievable. But that guy right there, he’s the best receiver in college football and he’s the best cornerback in college football. That’s the truth.”
Hunter's remarkable versatility is reminiscent of Deion Sanders' illustrious career. " Prime Time" was one of the NFL's most valuable defensive player in 1996, even though he recorded only two interceptions that year.
Deion Sanders says he is judged on different scale compared to other coaches
Sanders also contributed significantly on offense, catching 36 passes for 475 yards. Throughout his career, Deion amassed 784 offensive yards, over 5,000 return yards with nine touchdowns, 53 interceptions, and 13 forced fumbles, scoring 10 defensive touchdowns. His dual-sport prowess is well-known, making him the only person to have played in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.
Coach Prime has high expectations for Hunter, recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities of his dual-role play. Sanders' experience as a two-way player provides him with the insight needed to manage Hunter’s workload effectively. Sanders is confident in Hunter’s potential, highlighting his unparalleled playmaking abilities and what he could be at the next level.
As the season unfolds, Hunter is expected to be a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy. If he meets his goals, it will not only elevate his draft prospects but also solidify Coach Prime's reputation for effectively utilizing and coaching such a unique talent. Hunter's unprecedented play has already set a new standard in college football, and his upcoming season promises even greater achievements.