Colorado Women's Basketball Impacts NCAA Tournament Chances With Latest Win

A CU Events Center that included coach Deion Sanders and every squealing child in the 303 area code watched Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball shut down the No. 20 Texas Tech Lady Raiders in the clutch on Saturday. Coach JR Payne's Buffs (20-8, 11-5 Big 12) notched another invaluable win for their March Madness hopes on senior night, 75-68.

Colorado Outlasts No. 20 Texas Tech

Nov 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne talks to players before a free throw against the LSU Lady Tigers during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Colorado claimed its sixth straight victory the hard way. Texas Tech (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) entered Boulder off a blowout win over No. 15 Baylor and tested the Buffs with a full-court press. The game saw 13 lead changes, 10 ties and premier physicality from two of the Big 12's most hyperactive sides.

Forward Jalynn Bristow came out firing for 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting (4-for-5 from 3), leading an efficient team effort. She also had five blocks and three steals. And through three quarters, the Lady Raiders made two-thirds of their shots to lead the Buffs by six.

But when it mattered, Colorado cranked up its intensity, and TTU folded like a bedsheet. Tech shot just 2-for-9 in the fourth, going nearly seven minutes without a field goal and committing seven turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes attacked in droves to outscore them 22-9, sealing it with six straight points in the final minute.

"We really believe in ourselves down the stretch," Payne said. "We believe in each other, we believe in our execution, we know we can guard ... We're really feeding into that."

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) holds the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Guard Desiree Wooten buzzed around all night but saved her best for last, producing nine points, two assists and two steals in the closing frame. She finished with 16 points, six assists, five rebounds, five steals and a +23 plus/minus.

In Colorado's three ranked wins this season, she's averaged 19.7 points.

"I just live for these moments," Wooten said. "I like the hard stuff, I like the tough stuff ... I'm ready for it at all times."

The Buffs wouldn't have won without another historic night on the glass, allowing just 18 rebounds after a program-record 17 boards surrendered last Tuesday against Arizona. Over the last three games, Colorado has a +60 rebound margin.

Louisville’s Skylar Jones is in a tug-o-war for the ball against Colorado’s Anaëlle Dutat Wednesday night at KFC Yum! Center. November 12, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forward Anaelle Dutat, honored on senior night alongside Jade Masogayo, led the charge as usual with eight rebounds (five offensive). The Buffaloes had 17 offensive boards to Texas Tech's three, creating 17 second-chance points.

"Our effort has been better the last few games because we have a better sense of urgency," Dutat said. "[Rebounding] really matters, and that's how we win games."

Colorado reached 20-plus wins for the fifth consecutive season under coach Payne on Saturday, the second-longest streak in program history. It hadn't been done since 1992-97.

Deion Sanders Attends Women's Hoops

Dec 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders (center) watches the Colorado Buffaloes basketball team take on the Bellarmine Knights at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A season-high crowd of nearly 5,000 thickened the atmosphere for Texas Tech all night. Among many special guests, "Coach Prime" stopped by to show his support, sitting courtside.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion also attended, along with several members of the new-look football team, following encouragement.

Deion Sanders, Brennan Marion and Rick George chat before Colorado WBB takes on Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/oZVGUCfTur — Harrison Simeon (@harrisonjsimeon) February 22, 2026

Marion has been to numerous basketball games, both men's and women's, since joining the Buffs last December. For Texas Tech, he sat with past and present athletic directors Rick George and Fernando Lovo.

Sanders has been an advocate for Payne's squad since his hiring, which coincided with Colorado's back-to-back runs to the Sweet Sixteen. As the Buffs near a return to the NCAA Tournament, all hands are on deck.

Where Colorado Stands In Wild Big 12

Texas Tech's Bailey Maupin gestures after hitting a 3-pointer against Kansas State during a Big 12 Conference women's basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By beating TTU, the Buffaloes sit in fourth place via tiebreak in the Big 12, 1.5 games out of first. With two games to play, they control their path to a double bye in the conference tournament, set for March 4-8 in Kansas City, Missouri. They play Utah at home on Tuesday and BYU on the road this Saturday to close their season.

Colorado also inched closer to affirming its March Madness status. ESPN's latest bracketology, released Friday, put Payne's squad among the "last four in" the NCAA Tournament. And after Saturday's win, it should feel much more secure.

The Big 12 has been a whirlwind, as half its teams lie within 3.5 games of first place. TCU holds a slim lead at the top over Baylor and West Virginia. Set for March 1 in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs and Bears face off in a finale that could decide the conference's regular-season crown.

But with the Buffs playing their best ball, Texas Tech and Arizona State amid stunning turnarounds and Iowa State getting healthy, the Big 12 bracket could go any which way.

"I'm just excited for the Big 12 to be able to showcase the quality of teams we have," Lady Raiders coach Krista Gerlich said Saturday. "I don't think we get very much respect ... It's a fun conference to be a part of."