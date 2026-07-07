Deion Sanders Sets the Record Straight on EA Sports College Football 27 Absence

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was one of seven coaches who were missing from EA Sports College Football 27 upon its initial release on July 2. He joined Bill Belichick (North Carolina Tar Heels), Mario Cristobal (Miami Hurricanes), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa Hawkeyes), Bronco Mendenhall (Utah State Aggies), Blake Anderson (Southern Miss Golden Eagles) and Neal Brown (North Texas Mean Green) in opting out of this year’s edition of the game.

Sanders has been absent from the game in all three editions since its revival in 2024. After much speculation as to the reason why, he cleared the air with a definitive answer at Big 12 Football Media Days on Tuesday.

Deion Sanders Reveals Reason Behind EA Sports College Football 27 Opt-Out

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders was asked about his absence from the game during his main stage press conference at Big 12 Football Media Days on Tuesday. His answer was largely cut and dry and left few questions to be asked.

“I don't know about the video game,” Sanders said. “I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I'm not in the game, that means they weren't paying enough. It didn't fit where we're going right now. That's probably it. It was probably that simplistic.”

While EA hasn’t released an official amount that it pays coaches for their name, image and likeness to be in the game, it has been clear on its structure. It pays a flat rate to all coaches, which means that higher-profile names are unable to negotiate their compensation. Due to this, both parties were stuck in a deadlock, forcing EA to use a generic computer-generated coach as a stand-in for Sanders in the game.

Deion Sanders’ Hidden Involvement in EA Sports College Football 27

Sep 3, 1988; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles cornerback Deion Sanders (2) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Miami defeated Florida State 31-0. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s interesting about this situation, though, is that Sanders did not completely opt out of the game. While he’s absent as the Buffs’ coach, he made an appearance as a player.

Deion Sanders NOT in CFB '27 but his DNA is... pic.twitter.com/FgCH6tKEUw — EverythingEACollege (@ETGEACOLLEGE) July 3, 2026

In the game’s ‘Road to Glory’ mode, players can create custom football players and play their way through high school and college careers. When designing their characters, players can pick from a variety of former college football greats to base their characters’ stats on. One of these templates at the cornerback position is Sanders, donning the maroon and gold of his alma mater, the Florida State Seminoles.

Sanders is widely known for being particular about his image, but it leaves questions to be asked about his limited involvement. Whether it was his or his team’s choice to opt out of the game as a coach but not as a player, it was a unique one to say the least.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Struggle With EA Sports College Football 27

Bowling Green Falcons cornerback JoJo Johnson (10) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing potentially holding Sanders back from increased involvement in the game could be the unhappiness of some of his players regarding their own. The primary example is linebacker Gideon ‘ESPN’ Lampron, who made headlines after objecting to his portrayal in the game.

While EA’s College Football games don’t use 3D face scans to capture player likenesses like the company’s other games, they do attempt to create the closest reconstruction possible. A number of players look inaccurate to real life to some degree, but Lampron had an especially tough roll of the dice.

After seeing his highly inaccurate character likeness in the game, he took to X to voice his displeasure.

Sanders may have been in a similar boat, as his current involvement doesn’t require a 3D reconstruction of his likeness. But unless further clarification is offered, it will likely be more speculation moving forward.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.