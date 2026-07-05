Colorado’s Gideon Lampron Takes Shot at EA Sports for His Player Avatar

The player ratings and player avatars for the Colorado Buffaloes in EA Sports College Football 27 have been revealed. One of Colorado’s incoming transfers, linebacker Gideon Lampron was not too thrilled about what his player’s avatar looks like.

Gideon Lampron Reacts to EA Sports College Football 27 Avatar

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gideon Lampron spent the 2025 season playing for the Bowling Green Falcons out of the MAC. In 12 games played, he had 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended. After the season he entered the transfer portal. He committed to Colorado as a three-star transfer.

In EA Sports College Football 27, Lampron is Colorado’s second highest rated player with an overall of 88. While he might like his rating, the same is not true about what his player looks like in the game.

Folsom Frenzy Podcast posted on X a picture of Lampron side-by-side with his game’s avatar. They captioned the post “EA Sports College Football did my man dirty.”

In response, Lampron agreed. Posting on his X account “Jail,” with a laughing emoji at the end.

Take a look at the avatar and Lampron’s reaction below.

The only Colorado player rated higher than Lampron in the game is wide receiver Danny Scudero. Scudero is another incoming Colorado transfer this offseason and has an overall rating of 91.

Scudero played for the San Jose State Spartans in 2025. He had 88 receptions for 1,97 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero’s 88 receptions were the most in the Mountain West conference while nobody in the whole country topped his 1,297 receiving yards.

Colorado Buffaloes Overall Team Rating

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's overall team rating in the game is an 81. Looking at the Big 12 conference as a whole, this puts the Buffaloes tied for the sixth best team rating with four others. Here are the top rated teams in the Big 12 down to Colorado.

Texas Tech Red Raiders - 87

BYU Cougars - 86

Houston Cougars - 83

Oklahoma State Cowboys - 83

Arizona Wildcats - 82

Arizona State Sun Devils - 81

Kansas State Wildcats - 81

UCF Knights- 81

Utah Utes - 81

Colorado Buffaloes - 81

Those ratings do not reflect Colorado’s performance on the field in 2025. The Buffs went 3-9, winning only one game in Big 12 conference play. They finished in second to last, ahead off only the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Buffs retooled their roster in the offseason with 43 incoming transfers.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado still is projected to be one of the worst teams in the Big 12 conference. They currently have Colorado’s win total at 4.5 games with odds of -160 on the under and +134 on the over. Furthermore, the Buffs have the worst odds in the entire conference to win the Big 12 title game at +12000.

Will coach Deion Sanders and his team prove these odds wrong? The season will kick off on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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