Deion Sanders Sends Surprising Message to Colorado Student Section After Early Exits
Since Deion Sanders joined the Colorado Buffaloes, Folsom Field has transformed into one of the most electric venues in college football. The student section, in particular, has played a massive role in that shift, creating a rowdy and unpredictable atmosphere on game days that has garnered national recognition.
That might have made things all the more noticeable when a large portion of the student section exited early during last Saturday’s game against the Wyoming Cowboys. Colorado students clad in white began to thin well before the final whistle, but surprisingly, Sanders wasn’t bothered by it.
Speaking at his weekly press conference on Tuesday in Boulder, Sanders explained why he views the early departures in a positive light.
Sanders’ Surprising Perspective
“You would love that to happen, because when they’re leaving, it means the game is over,” Sanders said. “They’re going to party. I’m cool with that. On The Hill, I know where they’re at. That means we're winning and I don't mind that.”
Instead of criticizing the students for bailing out early, Sanders framed their exit as a celebration. When students head for "The Hill" — a long-time popular hangout near CU's campus — it signals that Colorado has already locked things up.
For Sanders, that’s not disrespect, but affirmation.
It’s a response in line with Sanders’ larger coaching philosophy: focusing on results rather than nitpicking minor appearances.
In his view, the job is to win, and if the scoreboard is lopsided enough to send students toward a night out, then that’s a positive sign his team has delivered.
Not Everyone Agrees
While Sanders is comfortable with students leaving early, not everyone shares his view. Ryan Koenigsberg of DNVR voiced strong frustration with the student section during the DNVR Buffs postgame show, arguing that their early exit hurt both the atmosphere and the team’s energy.
“Students, where are you guys going? What is going on? I know it's Saturday night. It's late. You guys want to go out. The bars are open till two, it's 12:40 right now, and the game ended 40 minutes ago. You had plenty of time to go to the bars," he said.
Koenigsberg’s criticism of the students wasn't just about appearances on a live broadcast on ESPN; it was also about momentum. When the stands start to empty, the energy inside Folsom Field shifts, and for a team like CU that feeds off crowd energy, leaving early is out of the question.
"Give me a break on leaving the game at halftime, it's not acceptable. I don't care what anyone says. I know it's a late start. Everyone has a reason. Oh, I got kids. I gotta be up early tomorrow. The students have absolutely no excuse to leave the game early. And by the way, it took the wind out of the sails of the football team.”
Koenigsberg also wasn’t wrong about taking the wind out of the Buffs’ sails. Colorado led 21-3 at halftime, but they did take their foot off the gas pedal in the third quarter, allowing the Cowboys to cut the lead down to 10.
Fortunately for the Buffs, senior quarterback Kaidon Salter’s late rushing touchdown put the game out of reach, sealing Colorado's 37-20 win.
Keeping Folsom Field a Fortress
Colorado’s student section certainly may have earned some criticism, but their chance at redemption will come this Saturday at Folsom Field when the Buffs host the No. 25 BYU Cougars in another late-night matchup.
The Cougars arrive as a major Big 12 test for the Buffs, who have already fallen to 0-1 in the conference and will need every ounce of energy from the home crowd to help keep momentum on their side and get back on track in conference play with an upset at home.
If Folsom Field stays full and loud from Ralphies' run to the final whistle, it will remain one of the hardest places to play in college football, exactly the kind of fortress that can keep the Buffs alive in the Big 12 race.