Three Main Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes had high hopes heading into Big 12 Conference play against the Houston Cougars. While coach Deion Sanders stuck with quarterback Ryan Staub, it appears the Buffs are still searching for their identity.

Ben Armendariz

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes opened Big 12 Conference play with an opportunity to make a statement on the road.

Instead, they leave Houston with a tough 36–20 loss to the Cougars, dropping Colorado to 1–2 overall and 0–1 in conference play, a setback that underscores just how much talent the Buffs have lost.

For coach Deion Sanders, the game offered both flashes of promise and painful reminders of where the Buffaloes remain vulnerable. The Cougars controlled the line of scrimmage, capitalized on Colorado’s mistakes, and outscored the Buffs 20–6 in the second half to put the game away.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second qua
Staub Couldn’t Get Started

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) dives to make a tackle on Colorado Buffaloe
As expected, Sanders stuck with quarterback Ryan Staub, but the third-year sophomore struggled to find rhythm against a physical Houston defense.

Colorado went scoreless in the first quarter, punting on its first three possessions while Staub misfired on several early throws.

To his credit, Staub showed the same spark he flashed against Delaware, stringing together a sharp two-minute drill in the second quarter capped by a perfect shovel pass to Omarion Miller that went for 36 yards, followed by a 25-yard strike to Micha Welch.

For the second week in a row, Staub's biggest highlight came just before halftime, when he scrambled 19 yards, diving for the end zone headfirst between two defenders at the goal line. Even though Staub lost the ball as he crossed the goal line, Colorado tight end Zach Atkins was there to scoop up the ball in the end zone for the touchdown.

Still, inconsistency haunted him all night. Staub finished 19-of-35 for 204 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, including a costly fourth-quarter pick that halted Colorado’s comeback hopes. Sanders had called for “consistency and leadership” from his quarterback before the game, but those qualities remain a work in progress.

Trench Work

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes de
If there was one glaring difference in Houston’s victory, it was in the trenches.

The Cougars won the battle up front, forcing Colorado into predictable passing situations and creating constant pressure on Staub. The Buffs’ offensive line struggled to protect, while the running game managed little outside of a 38-yard burst from Simeon Price that gave the Buffs their first touchdown of the game.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown dur
On the other side of the ball, Colorado couldn’t contain Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, who repeatedly extended drives with his legs. By halftime, Weigman had a career-high 71 rushing yards. He capped the night with a backbreaking touchdown run in the fourth quarter that all but sealed the game for the Cougs.

Injuries to Houston’s offensive line might have offered Colorado an opening, but the Cougars’ ground game and short passing attack neutralized any momentum the Buffs tried to build.

When asked about his defense after the first quarter, Sanders summed it up bluntly: “Hot garbage. We can’t stop them on first down.”

His frustration reflected the larger truth — until Colorado improves in the trenches, they’ll continue to be outmuscled by physical Big 12 opponents.

Lack of Identity

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes
Through three games, Colorado still doesn’t have an identity as a football team. Staub is undoubtedly talented but still learning, and without Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter to lean on, the Buffs are struggling to define their offensive identity.

At times, they showed positivity with fast-paced tempo and creativity, particularly in the second quarter, but those sparks disappeared as Houston dominated the second half.

Defensively, the Buffs also continue to search for the right balance. When they pressured Weigman, they looked disruptive, but stretches of soft coverage and an inability to get to the quarterback allowed Houston to sustain long drives.

While the Buffs showed fight until the very end, Staub’s touchdown pass to Joseph Williams, the first passing score Houston had allowed this season, was too little too late.

The Buffs will head back to Boulder 1–2, still searching for answers. As Sanders said after the game: "I'm at a loss for words... No one could have told me this was going to happen after this week's preparation."

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

