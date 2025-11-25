Deion Sanders Makes Final Decision On Julian Lewis' Redshirt
BOULDER — With the future in mind, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has made the decision to redshirt true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
Lewis played in his fourth game, including his second start, this past weekend against the Arizona State Sun Devils, but will now be required to sit out Saturday's season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats. Colorado will return to veteran Kaidon Salter under center, with Ryan Staub serving as the backup.
"Coach Prime" made clear in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the decision wasn't made by Lewis.
"I've made a decision that JuJu is going to redshirt," Sanders said. "That's my decision. I want what's best for the kid, what's best for his family, what's best for this wonderful university that has given me the tremendous opportunity and given him the opportunity. I think for the program, it's best for everyone, but mainly it's great for him."
Julian Lewis' Reaction To Deion Sanders' Decision
While Colorado doesn't have anything tangible to play for this weekend with a 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) record, Lewis seemingly had hopes of getting another start under his belt this season. The former five-star prospect will ultimately close his freshman season with 589 passing yards and four touchdowns (55.3 completion percentage).
"I'm not going to say he was happy because he's a competitor. He wants to compete. He wants to play," Sanders said. "His father, they're cut from the same cloth. We had that conversation as well. Not that he forced it. I know him, so we had that conversation... That kid wants to play, he wants to compete, and I love him for it. He really does, so that's on me."
Lewis had little to say regarding his redshirt situation after throwing for 161 yards and one touchdown against Arizona State.
"Honestly, I don't know. It's a lot more into it than just me with the redshirt situation," Lewis said. "I don't have any information on that."
What Else Deion Sanders Said About Julian Lewis
Sanders also opened up on Lewis' leadership capabilities, which have seemingly developed well over the past few weeks.
"He (Lewis) has a tremendous probability and opportunity to lead," Sanders said. "As each game goes and grows, you're seeing more and more of that. It's hard for a kid in his age of stage to just jump in with some grown men. Some of these guys have kids, some of these guys are in their own world. He's trying to lead that as a young freshman. That's a lot to ask, but you can give him some guidelines and some intangibles that he needs to work on, and he's done that, man. I'm proud of the youngster."
With "Coach Prime" returning to Salter as his starting quarterback, Colorado and Kansas State will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday (FS1).