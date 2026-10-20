Deion Sanders Updates Danny Scudero's Injury Recovery Before Oklahoma State Game

The Colorado Buffaloes once generated excitement for landing the nation's leader in receiving yardage from 2025 with the vision that former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero would ignite the "Go-Go" offense.

Six games in, and it's veteran Joseph Williams, not Scudero, carrying the air attack. All because Scudero hasn't fully recovered from a foot ailment that surfaced before the season.

Coach Deion Sanders' words during his Oct. 20 presser officially paints a more gloomy picture about Scudero's remaining 2026 status.

What Deion Sanders Said Regarding Danny Scudero

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders said that he and the team "want what's best for Scudero."

"We don't want to push Danny out there and set him back. We care about the whole person," Sanders explained. "You talk about a great kid that everyone on the team and staff admires. And we want to see him be successful beyond Colorado. So we're doing what's best for him."

Sanders then illustrated the type of attitude Scudero is carrying while he's on crutches.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Danny keeps a smile on his face, he's passionate about getting back out there and he's doing everything he can to progress that," Sanders added.

What Deion Sanders' Words Could Mean for Danny Scudero

Signs point to Scudero being unavailable for the upcoming Oklahoma State showdown in Stillwater set for Oct. 24, and possibly beyond that game once the October slate comes to an end for Colorado.

The Buffaloes have already gotten used to feeding Williams the football. Fellow wideout and past Texas weapon DeAndre Moore Jr. is another who's stepped up for the Buffaloes' air attack when needed, especially as a downfield threat. But Scudero's missing presence has created a void for the third receiving option, let alone the target who can work underneath and attack the intermediate side of the field.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has struggled with igniting the air attack on a consistent basis, eventually pivoting to quarterback Isaac Wilson over week one to four starter Julian Lewis. Although the passing game saw signs of improvement against No. 10 Utah on Oct. 17. Wilson hit 256 passing yards and tossed two touchdowns in the game, with the longest a 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown from running back JaQuail Smith.

Determining if Colorado Must Shut Down Danny Scudero

Colorado has hit the halfway point of the 2026 season and stands at 2-4 overall.

The schedule somewhat lightens from there for the Buffaloes, now that all four losses came against teams that own four victories or more...including two unbeatens in Texas Tech and Utah.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Yet the Buffaloes face a big decision involving Scudero. Shutting him down looks like an option among fans and analysts. But that'll mean Scudero could only have one playing season left, unless the NCAA can grant him a medical redshirt season and allow him to gain an extra year, which can hand him a sixth collegiate season.

Scudero is a 2023 graduate of Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, California. The 2027 season already becomes his fifth eligibility year. Colorado lands in a tough spot involving Scudero, regardless of trying to play him amid its slim bowl hopes or holding him off for next season.

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