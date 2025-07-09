Deion Sanders Gets Warning Of Big Challenges Ahead for Colorado Buffaloes
This week, coaches, players, and reporters are gathering at the Star in Frisco, Texas, for Big 12 Media Day—the Colorado Buffaloes’ second appearance since rejoining the conference.
Among the national voices on hand was veteran college football insider Bruce Feldman, who joined the DNVR crew to weigh in on the Buffaloes’ 2025 outlook and whether coach Deion Sanders can keep building a winning program in Boulder after an offseason full of roster changes.
Few national reporters have been as vocally supportive of "Coach Prime" as The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
And while Sanders continues to attract national attention for his magnetic personality and transformational impact in Boulder, Feldman believes the real test is now upon him in his third year at the University of Colorado.
The Buffs have seen several key stars depart for the NFL, including two-way star Travis Hunter and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, as well as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, raising questions about the Buffaloes' ability to produce at the same level as they have in the past two seasons.
“The Alamo Bowl was a rough last game; you lose so much star power, so much of the identity and the leadership,” Feldman told DNVR. “If he can get them to a bowl this year, I think that’s a big win.”
Feldman acknowledged that staying in the national conversation will require more than flash this fall. It’ll mean toughness in the trenches—something "Coach Prime" and his staff have tried to address through recruiting the transfer portal.
“I think they'll be better on the lines than they probably have been,” Feldman said. “I think realistically it's not, can you stay in the top 25, it's can you stay as a winning program this year after losing all they lost?”
That’s a challenge most programs would struggle with, especially one that went just 1-11 three years ago before Sanders arrived. For Feldman, that context is essential when evaluating the job Sanders has done so far.
“That program was horrible before he took over. It wasn't like they were just bad... they were like one win and getting blown out of almost every other game,” Feldman said.
“So to see what they became after one year, where they were competitive and won some games, and then year two, you win nine games, get into the top 25—that’s a pretty rare jump. What he was able to do... I just think he’s different. And I think for a lot of people, they don’t know what to make of different, so they scoff at it.”
Colorado fans know that Sanders’ bold, unapologetic style isn’t for everyone, but like it or not, "Coach Prime" has made an impact.
The question now becomes whether the new-look Buffaloes can continue their upward trajectory and cement themselves as Big 12 contenders in 2025.
Feldman noted the quarterback intrigue surrounding Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, both of whom are expected to compete for the starting job this fall.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
“Kaidon has a lot of experience, and he's a good running quarterback,” Feldman said. “I would think you would go experience. Julian Lewis is so young. He's probably not even 18 yet because he left a year early. It's interesting that they brought both of them here.”
With Colorado losing several top wideouts to the NFL, "Coach Prime" and Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur may need to lean more heavily on the run and quarterback mobility—something that could play to Salter’s strengths.
“I'd be surprised if the receiving corps was anywhere near as good as what it's been,” Feldman added. “You don't just lose Travis—you lose Jimmy Horn Jr., you lost Wester—I mean, that's a lot of firepower. So maybe having a running quarterback is an interesting way to go for them in the transition.”
Despite the uncertainty, Feldman remains one of Sanders’ staunchest supporters in the national media, and his comments suggest that while some members of the hype train may have departed for the NFL, the belief in "Coach Prime" hasn’t wavered.
The road won’t be easy, and expectations may need to be tempered after the departure of so many stars.
But if Deion Sanders can guide this retooled Colorado team to a bowl game in 2025, or more, it may be one of his most impressive feats yet. As Feldman said, Coach Prime is “different”—and sometimes, that’s exactly what a program needs.