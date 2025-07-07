Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
In less than one week, class of 2026 linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. will announce his commitment to either the Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels or Florida State Seminoles. The four-star prospect from Newnan, Georgia, has visited each school this summer but has yet to reach a firm decision on his college future.
With his commitment date set for Saturday, Colton recently spoke with BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger about the pressure he's facing to make the best choice for himself and his family.
"It was fun at first, now it is just hell," Colton told BuffStampede.com. "I am going to be praying a lot, just letting God take me and lead me to the right school. They are three good schools with good coaches. I just want to pray about who is going to develop me and make me ready for the next level."
Colton, a former South Carolina Gamecocks commit, is the No. 21 linebacker in his class and the No. 305 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect was previously also high on the Penn State Nittany Lions and UCLA Bruins, but it's now down to Colorado, Ole Miss and Florida State.
Per MaxPreps, Colton recorded 51 total tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks, one interception and a forced fumble during his junior season at Newnan High School last fall. South Carolina lost Colton's commitment in January, and Colorado swooped in with an offer soon after.
Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart has made a particularly strong impact on Colton
"Everything was great on my visit," Colton told Buffstampede about his trip to Boulder. "All three of those visits were great, and that's why it is a hard decision. Coach Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie. He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who's currently recovering from an undisclosed health issue at his home in Texas, has so far landed five class of 2026 commitments: Washington linebacker Colby Johnson, Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller, Mississippi safety Preston Ashley, California EDGE Domata Peko Jr. and Louisiana cornerback Maurice Williams. Minus the four-star Ashley, all are three-star recruits.
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 101 nationally, according to 247Sports.
Including Colton, many of the nation's top class of 2026 recruits have or will announce their college commitment this summer ahead of the 2025 high school football season. Four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay, three-star defensive D’Montae “Chico” Tims and three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne are other Colorado targets to watch in the coming weeks.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs will open their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.