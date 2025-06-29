Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
If Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen is serious about allowing recent NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter the opportunity to play both ways, the former Colorado Buffaloes star should be considered one of the league's top 100 players entering the 2025 season.
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco didn't include Hunter among his top 100 players entering 2025, but colleague Josh Edwards recently argued that the cornerback/wide receiver should be considered for 2026. Hunter is coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in his final college season and has arguably the brightest future among all 2025 NFL Draft picks.
Still, Prisco and Edwards took a more conservative approach in giving Hunter some cushion time to adjust to the NFL's increased demands.
Hunter's best attribute is the ability to play the ball in the air. His statistics are irrelevant if he proves capable of being an asset on both sides of the football, because. There will be a learning curve for Hunter the wide receiver, but he is top tier in terms of getting off the line of scrimmage, attacking the ball in the air and creating yards after the catch.- Josh Edwards
Edwards also named Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, New York Giants defensive end Abdul Carter, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron and Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks as five other current rookies who could become a top-100 player in 2026. Outside of Hunter and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, the 2025 draft class wasn't particularly deep, but other under-the-radar names are likely to emerge as stars.
Hunter has already made a strong first impression on Jacksonville coaches and teammates, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“I’m excited just to spend some time with him this summer," Lawrence said, per the Jaguars. "We plan on getting together quite a bit and throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system, I got no concerns about him. I’m really excited just to see him continue to get better. He’s a special player on both sides of the ball.”
Few NFL players have ever dared to play both offense and defense, and Hunter's unique talents make him one of the most valuable rookies in recent history. He may not immediately be a top-10 player at either cornerback or wide receiver, but his ability to play both gives him extreme added worth.
During his three college seasons playing for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado, Hunter had 171 catches for 2,167 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns. Defensively, the former five-star prospect recorded nine interceptions, 26 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Considering he first must beat out third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, didn't make Edwards' list of potential 2026 sophomore stars. Former Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) also have plenty to prove after landing in the sixth round.
