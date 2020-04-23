BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Just In: Dorrell, Boyle and George to Take Pay Cuts for Next Fiscal Year

Chase Howell

Athletic director Rick George and head football coach Karl Dorrell, as well as other head coaches, have agreed to take a pay cut.

Colorado's athletic department announced in a release on Thursday.

This comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and national crisis. 

All 11 of CU's head coaches will take a reduction in salary according to the release. 

“I applaud our head coaches for taking a leadership role in this,” George said in a statement on Thursday. “It’s the right thing for all of us to do. There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us, and while we don’t exactly know yet the financial impacts for the upcoming year, for them to agree and voluntarily take pay cuts is important at this time for our student-athletes and the overall direction of all our sports programs and support areas.”

George, Dorrell and men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle, as the highest on the payroll, will take a 10 percent deduction. While the rest of the head coaches will have their salaries reduced by 5 percent. 

"Everything is on the table," George said in call with the media last week. "I would absolutely be the first one to take a pay cut."

Dorrell was expected to make 3.2 million this next season, which will be reduced to closer to 2.9 million.

Boyle, including supplemental bonuses, was expected to make 1.8 million next season. That will be reduced to 1.6 million.

Boyle already rejected his NCAA tournament bonus George had offered him, which was expected to be in the neighborhood of $100,500, citing the money could go to better use in the wake of the pandemic. 

Colorado is not the first school to ask its coaches to take pay cuts and certainly will not be the last. 

Boise State put its coaches on furlough, starting May 3, earlier this week. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colorado Buffaloes Face Heavyweight Matchup with Duggerton and USC Trojans

All of America will be watching as prolific offensive Gus Duggerton brings his USC Trojans to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Erik Olsen has a blossoming relationship with the new Colorado staff

Three-star in-state tight end Erik Olsen is receiving lots of interest from Power 5 schools. Colorado recently stepped up with an offer and that relationship is blossoming.

Chase Howell

Laviska Shenault Opens Up About Toughness

Laviska Shenault Jr. discusses his football identity in a letter to NFL general managers via the Player's Tribune.

Chase Howell

Inside the Decision on Replacing Tyler Bey

The CU coaching staff had some difficult decisions to make this offseason. It took really good communication and an ability think outside the box on how to replace the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.

Chase Howell

Breaking Down the 2020 Season with ESPN FPI

ESPN released its football power index for all FBS teams for the 2020 season. BuffsCountry breaks down all of CU's games.

Chase Howell

Ben Broussard on the move

Chase Howell

PWO Luke Horne

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots for Arlington Hambright

Arlington Hambright is receiving attention from draft analysts and was recently mocked to go in the seventh round. BuffsCountry takes a look at where he could thrive.

Jack Stern

Weekly Offer Tracker: An emphasis on Texas

The CU coaching staff scouring for recruits all over the country this past week. BuffsCountry takes a look at the offers that went out.

Chase Howell

One of the top tight ends for the 2022 class has Colorado on his list

Trent McGaughey will be one of the top tight ends in the country when it's all said and done. He is going to consider Colorado because of Taylor Embree.

Chase Howell