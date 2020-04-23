Just In: Dorrell, Boyle and George to Take Pay Cuts for Next Fiscal Year

Athletic director Rick George and head football coach Karl Dorrell, as well as other head coaches, have agreed to take a pay cut.

Colorado's athletic department announced in a release on Thursday.

This comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and national crisis.

All 11 of CU's head coaches will take a reduction in salary according to the release.

“I applaud our head coaches for taking a leadership role in this,” George said in a statement on Thursday. “It’s the right thing for all of us to do. There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us, and while we don’t exactly know yet the financial impacts for the upcoming year, for them to agree and voluntarily take pay cuts is important at this time for our student-athletes and the overall direction of all our sports programs and support areas.”

George, Dorrell and men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle, as the highest on the payroll, will take a 10 percent deduction. While the rest of the head coaches will have their salaries reduced by 5 percent.

"Everything is on the table," George said in call with the media last week. "I would absolutely be the first one to take a pay cut."

Dorrell was expected to make 3.2 million this next season, which will be reduced to closer to 2.9 million.

Boyle, including supplemental bonuses, was expected to make 1.8 million next season. That will be reduced to 1.6 million.

Boyle already rejected his NCAA tournament bonus George had offered him, which was expected to be in the neighborhood of $100,500, citing the money could go to better use in the wake of the pandemic.

Colorado is not the first school to ask its coaches to take pay cuts and certainly will not be the last.

Boise State put its coaches on furlough, starting May 3, earlier this week.