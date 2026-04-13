Julian Lewis Shows Signs of Following in Shedeur Sanders’ Footsteps at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have officially turned the page to a new era, but the presence of former legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders still lingers in Boulder.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) greets fans after defeating the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday, ahead of Colorado’s spring game, Sanders posted a GIF of himself in his Buffs uniform, a subtle reminder that while he’s moved on to the NFL, his connection and love for the program remain strong.

But as that reminder made its rounds on social media, a new quarterback was stepping into the spotlight at Folsom Field.

A New Quarterback, A Familiar Standard

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian “JuJu” Lewis entered the spring game on Saturday with high expectations, a year removed from arriving in Boulder as a 17-year-old wide-eyed freshman, Lewis looked noticeably more confident and comfortable inside Folsom Field. Sporting a new haircut and a more confident demeanor, he led the team out onto the field for warm-ups and looked like a starting quarterback comfortably settling into his role.

On Colorado’s opening series, the redshirt freshman wasted little time making a statement, connecting with the sure-handed transfer from San Jose State, wide receiver Danny Scudero, on a perfectly placed throw to the corner of the end zone. Lewis dropped the ball over Scudero’s shoulder, perfectly in stride, giving him plenty of room to get his feet down for the duo’s first live touchdown inside Folsom Field.

Julian Lewis tosses a DOT to Danny Scudero for Six 😮🔥 pic.twitter.com/II4JhgvOoL — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) April 11, 2026

If Lewis and Scudero can build on that connection into the season, together they have the potential to become one of the most dangerous combos in the Big 12.

In new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense, where spacing, timing, and vertical pressure are key, that kind of chemistry can also help open up the field and create opportunities for other playmakers to thrive.

It was the kind of throw Colorado fans had grown used to seeing from Sanders, and in today’s college football landscape, where quarterback play often determines how far a team can go, fans know that matters.

Earning His Own Following

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The comparisons to Shedeur aren’t just showing up on the field.

After the spring game, a clip posted by Colorado’s social media team showed Lewis surrounded by a group of young fans, signing autographs as they yelled out his name. The energy was loud, genuine, and eerily reminiscent of the buzz that once surrounded Sanders in Boulder.

Nearby, Scudero and other teammates laughed as they watched their quarterback take in the moment.

It was a snapshot of something building in real time.

For a program that thrives on energy and belief, moments like this reflect more than excitement. They show a quarterback beginning to take ownership of the role, not just within the offense, but within the identity of the team.

For Colorado fans, that could be another sign the transition at the quarterback position may already be further along than expected.

Following the Path While Creating His Own

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The comparisons to Sanders will come naturally, for better or worse.

Not because Lewis is trying to be him, but because of the standard that now exists at the position in Boulder. That standard doesn’t leave just because the player who set it has moved on.

Still, Lewis doesn’t have to be Shedeur Sanders. He just has to show he can lead the Buffs forward in his own way.

And through one spring game, the early signs are there. The confidence looks different. The command feels more natural. The game is starting to slow down for him, and he appears to be comfortable in the new offensive scheme.

Three days removed from the spring game, one thing is clear.

Colorado is moving forward, but the expectations haven’t changed. Now it’s Lewis’ turn to meet them.