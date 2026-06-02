Colorado Gets Recruiting Boost From Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Before they were topping NFL revenue lists, former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were doing the same thing in college football from Boulder.

Now, they're cashing in on that popularity at a level some never thought would be possible again for a Colorado football player.

But, according to recent licensing revenue figures, Sanders and Hunter were the top two earners in the entire NFL last season. Sanders, now with the Cleveland Browns, led the entire NFL with $17.7 million in earnings, while Hunter, drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, came in at $12.8 million. Even three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes trailed the former Colorado stars at $8.8 million.

Oct 4, 2025; London, United Kingdom; A New Era advertisement with images of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12), Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) and New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) at Tottenhotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For some NFL fans, the rankings may come as a surprise, but for Colorado fans, it feels more like validation of what they watched unfold firsthand inside Folsom Field.

Shedeur and Travis Continue To Boost The Buffs

Under Deion Sanders, Colorado did more than just develop two elite football players. The Buffs helped build two of the most recognizable brands in all of college football, and now their continued success gives "Coach Prime" another powerful example to point to when selling recruits on what’s possible at Colorado.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Which, in today’s college football world, is necessary as recruits aren't just evaluating coaching staffs and depth charts. They're looking at program visibility, brand growth, NIL opportunities, and long-term earning potential. Sanders and Hunter's success provides proof that Colorado can help players build all of those things at once.

For recruits who dream of playing on Sundays and maximizing their platform off the field, the path Colorado is selling suddenly becomes much easier to visualize.

And as "Coach Prime" continues to stack recruiting wins, moments like this only bolster Colorado's pitch. One that says Boulder isn't just a place where players can develop into NFL talent; it's a place where they can become stars.

Coach Prime’s Brand-Building Formula

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Shortly after the rankings surfaced, Colorado football's social media team wasted little time celebrating the accomplishment.

"Ball out in Boulder. The bag follows."

Ball out in Boulder. The bag follows. 💰



Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter just rewrote the NFL record books, becoming the two highest single-season licensing earners in league history.#ProBuffs | https://t.co/5Bl9jLnzmG pic.twitter.com/JuQAFO74Ag — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) May 31, 2026

It was a simple caption, but one that perfectly captured the philosophy Sanders has preached since his arrival in Boulder.

Chase the NFL, not the NIL.

“Coach Prime” has always understood that the biggest opportunities come from producing on the field first. And that branding, endorsements, and business opportunities only follow players who perform at an elite level.

The careers of Sanders and Hunter reflect exactly that.

Sanders broke over 100 school records in his two seasons playing quarterback for the Buffs and capped off his senior season by winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while Hunter dazzled fans on both sides of the ball before going on to win college football’s most prestigious honor, the Heisman Trophy Award.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Their earning power didn't materialize solely because of media clout. It came from becoming elite football players who brought a program back from the depths, earned their NFL opportunities, and continue to build their brands through performance.

Following the Blueprint

Since "Coach Prime’s" arrival in Boulder, Colorado, football has become one of college football’s most captivating programs, bringing with him credibility, visibility, and attention unlike anything the program had seen in decades. Prime-time national television appearances have become routine, social media engagement has exploded, and players like Sanders and Hunter have become household names that are forever linked to Colorado football.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) during their number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While each arrived in Colorado with significant name recognition, their profiles reached a whole other level in Boulder, and by the time they left, they were far more than college football stars. They’d become national brands and two of the most marketable young athletes in all of sports.

Now, as Colorado prepares for the 2026 season, the Buffs will look to develop the next wave of stars capable of following a similar path.

The names may change, but the blueprint remains the same. And judging by the success of Sanders and Hunter, it's a blueprint that continues paying off for Colorado football.

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