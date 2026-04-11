Live Updates for Deion Sanders' Fourth Spring Game With Colorado Buffaloes

BOULDER — 86. 41. 43. 59.

Those numbers represent how many players the Colorado Buffaloes have added each offseason since coach Deion Sanders arrived, largely through the transfer portal. He took over amid a time of sweeping change in college sports, and after a fourth straight roster overhaul that now feels normal, a season can begin.

Colorado has 59 newcomers entering Saturday's Black and Gold Day, or its annual spring game, after a 3-9 season. Ending a 14-practice spring, the scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.

This article will be updated with in-game developments and standout moments.

What To Know

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado's spring game will likely last around an hour, Sanders told reporters Tuesday. Ralphie VII will kick the festivities off with her first run of 2026. It would also be the first Ralphie run before a spring game since "Coach Prime" arrived at Colorado, since Boulder's weather is typically poor for the occasion.

This time, it should be full speed ahead. Climate change be damned, the forecast for Folsom is 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, but no rain is predicted.

Sanders said his priority for the scrimmage is keeping his team healthy, but while still seeing high intensity before a summer off the gridiron.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt. I want them to play hard, I don’t want to sustain any injuries,” Sanders said. “We have a whole Soul Train line of guys doing work. They need to practice. I need to see them. There are a bunch of them.”

Spring Game Format

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As usual, the scrimmage's format includes different players split up into teams. After, skill positions will play 7-on-7 while linemen compete in 1-on-1’s.

“We’re gonna do it like we’ve been doing it,” Sanders said. “Probably going to be out there an hour, we’re going ot do the best we can. We have picked teams and split teams up early in the spring, we may coincide with that so you can see.”

It will be the first chance for fans to see new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense, though he said Thursday that the play-calling will be "vanilla." Still, it will be interesting to watch for any indications of what the Buffs' new scheme may look like this fall.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT and will be streaming on the University of Colorado's BuffsTV YouTube channel.

Who To Watch

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis: The quarterback's succession of Shedeur Sanders is truly underway, as while Sanders has mentioned competition at every position, Lewis riding the bench would go beyond the pale. The redshirt freshman flashed a vision of the future in 2025 and has the world in his hands with strong surrounding pieces and an innovative play-caller.

Danny Scudero: Lewis's potential top target was the nation's leader in receiving yards last season. Scudero, a wide receiver transfer from San Jose State, was an offensive engine and adds needed production to a core of pass-catchers that lost its biggest contributor in Omarion Miller.

Bo Hughley: Another needed replacement at tackle following the departure of star Jordan Seaton, Hughley arrives after a limited yet promising three years with the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-7, 295-pound junior may start at left tackle, and players have seen him as a leader emerging early on.

Boo Carter: Perhaps the most talented all-around player on Colorado's roster, Carter is a playmaking safety, nickel cornerback, returner and possibly running back wrapped into one. He could test his luck at a variety of spots on Saturday after an up-and-down tenure at Tennessee, one that included an SEC All-Freshman selection but ended with a dismissal from the Vols. Still, his gifts are undeniable and could become the Buffs' biggest X-factor for a successful 2026.